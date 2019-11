Wieder stolz wie (beim) Oscar: Brian May freut sich über „We Will Rock You“-Rekord

View this post on Instagram

And another moment of gratitude —- 6 million air plays ? Good grief ! Of a song that never made it to being an “A” side in the UK ! WE WILL ROCK YOU ! Still !!! Big thanks to all of you who made this happen – you know who you are !!! BRI X Photo : Sally Avery-Frost. Oh – and then there is Fat Bottoms … 😊❤️💥