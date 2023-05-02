90 Jahre Willie Nelson: Alles zum Mega-Event mit Keith Richards, Snoop Dogg, Neil Young und Co.

Am 29. und 30. April hat Willie Nelson mit zahlreichen Kolleg:innen, Familienmitgliedern und insgesamt über 36.000 Fans (je 18.000 Gäste pro Abend) seinen Geburtstag gefeiert. Das Event nannte sich „Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90“ und fand in der Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles statt. Auf der Bühne und zu Gast waren über 45 Artists, darunter Keith Richards, Snoop Dogg, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow und Norah Jones.

Nelson postete Fotos zum Event und schreibt auf Instagram über das zweitägige Event: „Ich wurde am 29. vor Mitternacht geboren, aber das wurde erst am nächsten Tag, dem 30., im Amtsgericht eingetragen. Also wurde es offiziell als der 30. eingetragen. Also mache ich einfach beide Tage.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie Nelson (@willienelsonofficial)

Willie Nelson feiert seinen 90. Geburtstag wie einen Country-Musik-Marathon – Highlights

In beiden Nächten traten Künstler:innen aus allen Genres auf, von Kris Kristofferson über Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert und Sturgill Simpson bis hin zu Neil Young und Stephen Stills. Ethan Hawk moderierte. Besonders freute sich das Publikum auf Keith Richards, der als Begrüßung zum Publikum sagte, wie „LA Times“ berichtete: „Es ist gut, hier zu sein – es ist gut, irgendwo zu sein.“ Willie und Keith spielten gemeinsam u.a. eine Version von Waylon Jennings‘ „We Had It All“.

Der Jubilar jammte auch mit Young und Stills, bevor er mit George Strait ein paar Duette sang, darunter „Sing One With Willie“ und „Pancho and Lefty“.

Der 86-jährige Kristofferson, der mit den Folgen einer Borreliose-Erkrankung kämpft, hatte einen seltenen öffentlichen Auftritt und sang gemeinsam mit Rosanne Cash seinen Klassiker „Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)“ von 1971.

Allison Russell sang „Seven Spanish Angels“ – den Gospel-Soul-Song, den Willie in den frühen 80er-Jahren mit Ray Charles aufnahm. Gemeinsam mit Norah Jones am Klavier und mit Harmoniegesang.

Bevor die Party enden konnte, gab es, wie der amerikanische ROLLING STONE berichtete, auch noch eine Willie-Tradition: Die Interpret:innen des Abends gesellten sich zu Willie, Lukas und Micah auf die Bühne und sangen gemeinsam „Circle Be Unbroken“, „I’ll Fly Away“, „Happy Birthday“ und „It’s Hard to Be Humble“.

„Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90“ – Das Line-Up

Allison Russell

Beck

Billy Strings

Bobby Weir

Booker T. Jones

Buddy Cannon

Charley Crockett

Chris Stapleton

Daniel Lanois

Dave Matthews

Dwight Yoakam

Edie Brickell

Emmylou Harris

Gary Clark jr.

George Strait

Jack Johnson

Jamey Johnson

Kris Kristofferson

Leon Bridges

Lily Meola

Lukas Nelson

Lyle Lovett

Margo Price

Miranda Lambert

Nathaniel Rateliff

Neil Young

Norah Jones

Orville Peck

Particle Kid

Rodney Crowell

Rosanne Cash

Sheryl Crow

Shooter Jennings

Snoop Dogg

Stephen Stills

Sturgill Simpson

The Avett Brothers

The Chicks

The Lumineers

Tom Jones

Tyler Childers

Warren Haynes

Waylon Payne

Ziggy Marley

Setlist vom 29. April (Nacht 1)

Billy Strings – „Whiskey River“, „Stay All Night“

Charley Crockett – „The Party’s Over“

Particle Kid & Daniel Lanois – „The Ghost“

Edie Brickell & Charlie Sexton – „Remember Me“

Lyle Lovett – „Hello Walls“

Margo Price & Nathaniel Rateliff – „I Can Get Off On You“

Beck – „Hands on the Wheel“

Norah Jones – „Down Yonder“, „Funny How Time Slips Away“

Warren Haynes – „Midnight Rider“

Rosanne Cash und Kris Kristofferson – „Lovin’ Her Was Easier“

Lukas Nelson – „Angles Flying Too Close to the Ground“

Leon Bridges & Gary Clark Jr. – „Night Life“

Gary Clark Jr. – „Texas Flood“

Jack Johnson – „Willie Got Me Stoned“

Tyler Childers und Food Stamps – „Healing Hands of Time“, „Time of the Preacher“

Ziggy Marley – „Still Is Still Moving to Me“

Tom Jones – „Opportunity to Cry“

Jamey Johnson – „Live Forever“

Bob Weir – „Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain“

The Chicks mit Keith Sewell – „Bloody Mary Morning“

The Lumineers – „A Song for You“

Nathaniel Rateliff – „City of New Orleans“

Sturgill Simpson – „I’d Have to Be Crazy“

Miranda Lambert – „Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys“

Chris Stapleton – „The Last Thing I Needed,” „Always on My Mind“

Neil Young, Stephen Stills mit Promise of the Real – „Long May You Run“, „For What It’s Worth“

Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Neil Young mit POTR – „Are There Any More Real Cowboys“

George Strait und Willie Nelson – „Sing One With Willie“, „Pancho and Lefty“

Snoop Dogg und Willie Nelson – „Roll Me Up“

Willie Nelson – „On the Road Again“

Gruppe – „Circle Be Unbroken“, „I’ll Fly Away“, „Happy Birthday“, „It’s Hard to Be Humble“

Videos