Alicia Keys veröffentlicht Song über Polizeigewalt – „Perfect Way to Die”

I have felt called by music like I never have before.⁣⁣ I have been following its lead.⁣⁣ It has led me to the song “A Perfect Way to Die”.⁣⁣ The song title is so powerful and heartbreaking because WE are heartbroken by so many who have died unjustly.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Of course, there is NO perfect way to die. That phrase doesn’t even make sense. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Just like it doesn’t make sense that there are so many innocent lives that should not have been taken from us due to the destructive culture of police violence. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Sometimes I don’t have the words and music is the only thing that can speak.⁣⁣ I hope this speaks to you.⁣⁣ I hope one day this song won’t be so relevant.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Let’s NEVER stop fighting for justice.