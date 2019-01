Brian May spricht nach Bryan-Singer-Debatte von Mobbing

View this post on Instagram

Packing up after a very productive photo session with brilliant photographer Rankin. Thanks @rankinarchive !!! And … yes, I have backed off a little. I don’t feel the urge to be very interactive right now. Thanks for the good wishes, good IG pals. Thanks for caring. Yes, that sudden shitstorm last week on my own IG comments page did shock and sadden me. And it has changed the way I feel about a lot of things. It’s made me ask myself all over again why we all want to do this. Why we want to ‘perform’ on Instagram – what we are looking for. And it taught me a lesson which should have been obvious for a long time ago, and perhaps is good for us all to remember. It’s a terrible mistake to imagine that all your ‘followers’ are your friends. Thanks again to all of you who believed and supported me in my hour of being pilloried. I’m not going to do anything dramatic. I’m still here. But I will never quite feel the same about Instagram again. That feeling of trust has gone. It’s made me look again at those stories of kids being bullied to the point of suicide by social media posts from their ‘friends’, who have turned on them. I now know first hand what it’s like to feel you’re in a safe place, being relaxed and open and unguarded, and then, on a word, to be suddenly be ripped into. It’s OK – I’m not looking for sympathy. I’m a grown-up – I can deal with it. I’ll just behave a little differently from now on. Take care out there, folks – and I mean that ! Cheers! Bri