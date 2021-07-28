Partner von Logo Welt
Freiwillige Filmkontrolle


Joey Jordison: So trauert die Metal-Welt um den Ex-Slipknot-Drummer


von
Joey Jordison wurde nur 46 Jahre alt. Die Todesursache blieb zunächst unklar. Viele Musiker verneigen sich vor dem Talent und der warmherzigen Art des Schlagzeugers.
Joey Jordison
Joey Jordison
Foto: Redferns, Martin Philbey. All rights reserved.

Nachdem am Mittwoch (28. Juli) bekannt wurde, dass der Slipknot-Mitbegründer und Schlagzeuger Joey Jordison im Alter von 46 Jahren gestorben ist, gedenkt die Metal-Szene des Musikers. Zur konkreten Todesursache ist bislang noch nichts bekannt. Zuletzt litt Jordison aber an einer Nervenkrankheit, weswegen er auch 2013 die Band verlassen musste.

Joey Jordison galt bis zuletzt als einer der besten Metal-Schlagzeuger der Welt. Dementsprechend groß ist nun die Trauer um den so früh verstorbenen Musiker. Tribut zollten ihm nun eine Reihe von Musiker, darunter der Ex-Dream-Theater-Schlagzeuger Mike Portnoy, Anthrax-Gitarrist Scott Ian, Dave Lombardo, Ex-Drummer der Thrash-Metal-Band Slayer und viele mehr.

„Abgesehen davon, dass er ein unglaublicher Schlagzeuger war, war er immer ein klasse Typ“

Mike Portnoy schrieb via Twitter unter anderem: „Abgesehen davon, dass er ein unglaublicher Schlagzeuger war, war er immer ein klasse Typ. Als er hörte, was für ein großer Fan mein Sohn ist, schickte er eine riesige Kiste voller Slipknot-Klamotten zu uns nach Hause: Shirts, Hoodies, Rucksäcke.“

Scott Ian schrieb: „Joey war ein unglaublicher Musiker, Songwriter und ein großartiger Typ. Ich habe Joey im Dezember 1999 kennengelernt und hatte das Privileg, im Laufe der Jahre ein paar Mal mit ihm zu jammen. Ruhe in Frieden, Joey.“

Schwarz bei Facebook und Co.

Wie die Familie bekannt gab, sei Jordison bereits am Montag (26. Juli) friedlich im Schlaf gestorben sein. Als Reaktion auf seinen Tod haben Slipknot sowie einige Bandmitglieder die Profil-Bilder ihrer Social-Media-Kanäle mit schwarzen Bildern ausgetauscht. Auch eine Vielzahl anderer Prominenter erinnern an den legendären Schlagzeuger. Hier eine Zusammenfassung:

 

