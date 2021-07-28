Joey Jordison: So trauert die Metal-Welt um den Ex-Slipknot-Drummer

Nachdem am Mittwoch (28. Juli) bekannt wurde, dass der Slipknot-Mitbegründer und Schlagzeuger Joey Jordison im Alter von 46 Jahren gestorben ist, gedenkt die Metal-Szene des Musikers. Zur konkreten Todesursache ist bislang noch nichts bekannt. Zuletzt litt Jordison aber an einer Nervenkrankheit, weswegen er auch 2013 die Band verlassen musste.

Empfehlung der Redaktion Darum wollen Slipknot nicht mehr auf demselben Festival wie die Foo Fighters auftreten

Joey Jordison galt bis zuletzt als einer der besten Metal-Schlagzeuger der Welt. Dementsprechend groß ist nun die Trauer um den so früh verstorbenen Musiker. Tribut zollten ihm nun eine Reihe von Musiker, darunter der Ex-Dream-Theater-Schlagzeuger Mike Portnoy, Anthrax-Gitarrist Scott Ian, Dave Lombardo, Ex-Drummer der Thrash-Metal-Band Slayer und viele mehr.

„Abgesehen davon, dass er ein unglaublicher Schlagzeuger war, war er immer ein klasse Typ“

Mike Portnoy schrieb via Twitter unter anderem: „Abgesehen davon, dass er ein unglaublicher Schlagzeuger war, war er immer ein klasse Typ. Als er hörte, was für ein großer Fan mein Sohn ist, schickte er eine riesige Kiste voller Slipknot-Klamotten zu uns nach Hause: Shirts, Hoodies, Rucksäcke.“

Scott Ian schrieb: „Joey war ein unglaublicher Musiker, Songwriter und ein großartiger Typ. Ich habe Joey im Dezember 1999 kennengelernt und hatte das Privileg, im Laufe der Jahre ein paar Mal mit ihm zu jammen. Ruhe in Frieden, Joey.“

Schwarz bei Facebook und Co.

Wie die Familie bekannt gab, sei Jordison bereits am Montag (26. Juli) friedlich im Schlaf gestorben sein. Als Reaktion auf seinen Tod haben Slipknot sowie einige Bandmitglieder die Profil-Bilder ihrer Social-Media-Kanäle mit schwarzen Bildern ausgetauscht. Auch eine Vielzahl anderer Prominenter erinnern an den legendären Schlagzeuger. Hier eine Zusammenfassung:

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Slipknot (@slipknot)

Absolutely shocked & gutted to hear of the passing of @joeyjordison. In addition to being an incredible drummer, he was always a classy guy. When he heard how much of a fan @MaxPortnoy_ was, he sent to the house a giant box filled with @slipknot swag: shirts, hoodies, backpacks… pic.twitter.com/Ga3xtZk8ec — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) July 27, 2021

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Scott Ian (@scottianthrax)

I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey 📸 – Jesse Wild / Rhythm Magazine pic.twitter.com/a8UBwhTyeZ — Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) July 27, 2021

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our friend Joey Jordison. A great musician and person has left us. Sending our love to his family. R.I.P pic.twitter.com/a185j4rJbQ — Anthrax (@Anthrax) July 27, 2021

Rest In Peace legend https://t.co/rd0ccexx6T — Code Orange (@codeorangetoth) July 27, 2021

Joey Jordison was the reason I picked up sticks when I was 10 years old. Rest In Peace you legend 🙏 thank you for your inspiration — Luke Holland (@LukeHolland) July 27, 2021

Another legend taken from us far too soon. R.I.P. 💔🙏🏼 https://t.co/HTj3blFK6l — Metal Blade Records (@MetalBlade) July 27, 2021

R.I.P. Joey Jordison I’ll never forget you. You changed my life forever. ❤️🖤🔥 pic.twitter.com/R0OetL1JpJ — Wednesday 13 (@officialwed13) July 27, 2021

We are saddened by the news of the passing of our dear friend, Joey Jordison. From being able to share the stage with him numerous times throughout the years to Matt standing alongside him for the Roadrunner United album. He was always super gracious to all of us in Trivium. pic.twitter.com/LS8E06QT0A — Trivium (@TriviumOfficial) July 27, 2021

Rest in Peace to Joey Jordison. The world lost another incredibly talent musician. — Herman Li (@HermanLi) July 27, 2021

Shit. RIP to the brother Joey Jordison. Love you brother. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 27, 2021

To say this dude created an entire generation of drummers would be a massive understatement Rest easy – Joey pic.twitter.com/vPjXhWl26V — SHINEDOWN (@Shinedown) July 27, 2021

Respect to the guy that took the blast beat to the masses! Friendly guy too. Damn shame this… Rest in Power! 🔥 #joeyjordison pic.twitter.com/VTUFCYAZ6G — 𝕸𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖊𝖑 𝕬𝖒𝖔𝖙𝖙 (@Michael_Amott) July 27, 2021

Thank you for bringing extreme music to the masses. You inspired legions of kids to follow their dreams. #rip #joeyjordison pic.twitter.com/ehraoqvN2V — The Agonist (@theagonist) July 27, 2021