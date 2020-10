Lemmy Kilmister und Rob Halford gibt’s jetzt als Action-Figuren

Available Now: To commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Ace Of Spades album, Super7 is proud to present the man, the myth, the legend: Lemmy of Motörhead! The Lemmy 3.75″ ReAction Figure arrives straight out of 1980 armed with his thunderous bass guitar to ruin your hearing. Join Lemmy at the link in our profile (super7.com)! #lemmy #motorhead #reactionfigures #super7