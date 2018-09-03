Lily Allen: Ich bezahlte Escort-Damen für Sex

Sooo, in my book ‘My Thoughts Exactly’ (out on 20th Sept) I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era. I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore. The Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’ ! #LINKINBIO

A post shared by LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) on Sep 1, 2018 at 10:52am PDT