Facebook Twitter RSS
Abo Archiv
Toggle menu

Rolling Stone
Search

Lily Allen: Ich bezahlte Escort-Damen für Sex

Lily Allen: Ich bezahlte Escort-Damen für Sex

Lily Allen spielt im Dezember 2018 Konzerte in Berlin und Köln
Lily Allen spielt im Dezember 2018 Konzerte in Berlin und Köln
Foto: Redferns, Harry Herd. All rights reserved.
Facebook Twitter Email Whatsapp
von
Aus Einsamkeit und Traurigkeit habe sie Sex gegen Bezahlung gehabt, schreibt Lily Allen.

Lily Allen schreibt in ihren Memoiren, dass sie während einer Tournee die Dienste von „Escort-Damen“ in Anspruch nahm, also Sex gegen Bezahlung. Darüber berichtet die „Daily Mail“ und sie selbst vorab.

Die Sängerin hat davon auf Instagram geschrieben, um der britischen Klatschzeitung zuvorzukommen – denn die Auszüge aus ihrer Autobiografie fielen als Leak in die Hände der Journalisten. Das Buch „My Thoughts Exactly“ erscheint am 20. September in Großbritannien.

Lily Allen: „Ich war einsam“

Lily Allen

Auf Instagram schreibt die 33-jährige über ihre chaotische „Sheezus“-Tour: „Ich schlief mit Escort-Damen. Ich fühlte mich verloren und einsam.“ Sie sei nicht stolz darauf, schreibt sie – sie schäme sich aber auch nicht dafür. „Ich mache sowas nicht mehr. Die ‚Mail‘ wird das aufbauschen, zu etwas machen, das es nicht ist. Deshalb wollte ich euch vorab schonmal darüber informieren.“

In ihren Erinnerungen will Lily Allen Folgendes anreißen: „feminism, the tabloids, money, faking orgasms, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, stalking and parking tickets.“

ROLLING STONE präsentiert die Tournee Lily Allens: alle Termine hier.

Lily Allen auf Instagram:

gd/sj

Themen

Lily Allen
Die besten Gitarristen aller Zeiten: Keith Richards
Guitarist Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones performing on stage at Wembley Empire Pool, London, September 1973. (Photo by
Er spielt Akkorde, die singen. Und das ist das Geheimnis der großen Gitarrenmomente auf Stones-Platten: Keith Richards findet ein Tuning, das es ihm erlaubt, seine Gefühle auszudrücken, ohne sich mit technischen Aspekten abzugeben.
Die besten Gitarristen aller Zeiten: Keith Richards Text von Nils Lofgren Ich erinnere mich, wie ich auf der Highschool „Satisfaction“ hörte – und nicht glauben wollte, welchen Schock es bei mir auslöste. Es ist diese Kombination aus dem Riff und den Akkorden, die darunter einen Kontrapunkt bilden. Keith kann mit zwei, drei Noten Vignetten schreiben, die substanzieller sind als jedes große Solo. Auf „Gimme Shelter“ spielte er die Lead- und die Vibrato-Rhythmus-Gitarre – und schuf damit eine bedrohliche Atmosphäre, wie es vor ihm noch keiner geschafft hatte. Der Kontrast zwischen den beiden Gitarren öffnet den Raum für Mick Jagger, um…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite