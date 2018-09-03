Lily Allen: Ich bezahlte Escort-Damen für Sex

Lily Allen schreibt in ihren Memoiren, dass sie während einer Tournee die Dienste von „Escort-Damen“ in Anspruch nahm, also Sex gegen Bezahlung. Darüber berichtet die „Daily Mail“ und sie selbst vorab.
Die Sängerin hat davon auf Instagram geschrieben, um der britischen Klatschzeitung zuvorzukommen – denn die Auszüge aus ihrer Autobiografie fielen als Leak in die Hände der Journalisten. Das Buch „My Thoughts Exactly“ erscheint am 20. September in Großbritannien.
Lily Allen: „Ich war einsam“
Auf Instagram schreibt die 33-jährige über ihre chaotische „Sheezus“-Tour: „Ich schlief mit Escort-Damen. Ich fühlte mich verloren und einsam.“ Sie sei nicht stolz darauf, schreibt sie – sie schäme sich aber auch nicht dafür. „Ich mache sowas nicht mehr. Die ‚Mail‘ wird das aufbauschen, zu etwas machen, das es nicht ist. Deshalb wollte ich euch vorab schonmal darüber informieren.“
In ihren Erinnerungen will Lily Allen Folgendes anreißen: „feminism, the tabloids, money, faking orgasms, bad managers, fame, sexual abuse, mental health, narcissism, co-dependency, festivals, motherhood, stalking and parking tickets.“
Lily Allen auf Instagram:
Sooo, in my book ‘My Thoughts Exactly’ (out on 20th Sept) I detail some stuff from my dark days, around the Sheezus era. I slept with female escorts when I was on tour, cause I was lost and lonely and looking for something. I’m not proud, but I’m not ashamed. I don’t do it anymore. The Mail are gonna run with the story tomorrow cause someone leaked it, and they’re bound to make sound worse than it was. Just wanted to give you Er, the ‘heads up’ ! #LINKINBIO