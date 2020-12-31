Partner von Logo Welt
„Pop around the clock“: Diese Konzerte zeigt 3sat an Silvester


22 Livekonzerte versüßen uns den letzten Abend des Jahres 2020 – mit dabei: Elvis, Bob Dylan, Metallica, Mariah Carey und viele mehr.
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 06: James Hetfield (L) and Lars Ulrich of Metallica perform during the 'S&M2' conce
James Hetfield und Lars Ulrich bei einer ihrer S&M-Shows in San Francisco, 2019
Foto: Getty Images, Tim Mosenfelder. All rights reserved.

„Mit starken Frauen, Rock-Legenden, Pop-Newcomern“: 3sat zeigt an Silvester 2020 im Rahmen seines Thementags „Pop around the clock“ legendäre Konzerte, die uns zu diesem besonders ruhig ausfallenden Jahreswechsel unterhalten können. Unter anderem sind Konzerte von Rod Stewart, Elvis, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters, Chaka Khan zu sehen. Außerdem: das neue Metallica-Konzert „S&M2“ und ein bewegendes Gedenkkonzert für Avicii.

Auch Konzerte für Pop- und R&B-Fans

Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera und Shakira sind an Silvester ebenso zu sehen wie Usher und John Legend, die in einem Special die Songs von Prince feiern.

„Pop around the clock“: Das komplette Programm im Überblick

5:30 – 8:30

Bob Dylan: The Other Side of the Mirror
Bob Dylan: The 30th Anniversary Concert Celebration
Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band

8:30 – 12:55

Rod Stewart: Live at the Royal Albert Hall
Elvis: ’68 Comeback Special
Stevie Nicks: 24 Karat Gold Tour
Prince: Sign o‘ the Times

12:55 – 16:00

Prince: Rave un2 the Year 2000
Chaka Khan: Homecoming
Eric Clapton: Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019

16:00 – 19:15

Metallica: S&M 2 – Together Again Live
Roger Waters: Us + Them

19:15 – 22:45:

Mariah Carey: Daydream World Tour
Avicii: Tribute Concert – In Loving Memory of Tim Bergling
Shakira: In Concert – El Dorado World Tour

22:45 – 2:00:

Christina Aguilera: Stripped Live in the U.K.
Prince: Let’s Go Crazy – The GRAMMY Salute
Alice Cooper: A Paranormal Evening at the Olympia Paris

2:00 – 6:00:

Muse: Simulation Theory
Biffy Clyro: Live at the Barrowlands
zdf@bauhaus: Live-Musik mit Milow
zdf@bauhaus: Live-Musik mit Anett Louisan

