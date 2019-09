Queen-Legende Brian May kündigt neues Album an 

View this post on Instagram

Hi folks. Thanks for the messages. Apologies for my quietness. The return to ‘normal’ life plus East-bound jet lag always wipes me out. It’s such a massive adjustment – it’s like my body and soul go into a kind of leaden disbelief. So I kinda shut down – and I just don’t feel capable of putting out stuff to the world. I’m not over it yet, but I didn’t want you to think that suddenly I don’t care. I just don’t have it in me right now. So I thought I’d post this unrealised (I think) stereo from somewhere back out there on tour – as a token ‘do-it-yourself offer, if anybody’s interested ! Thanks for all the appreciation and understanding you gave us – and me – during that long tour of the USA. It means a lot. In the quietness of life back home it feels like it was all a dream – but a dream with some very wonderful moments. For me, I need a few more days of detox from iPhone and social media. But I will be back, IIS. Take care out there. 💥💥💥💥 These images are a little soft – it’s because I took them from a video message I made for an ad – which you might see later – for an album – to be announced later !! With love – Bri