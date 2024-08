Olympia-Abschluss mit Snoop Dogg und Red Hot Chili Peppers

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Snoop Dogg, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global) Foto: Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global. Jeff Kravitz. All rights reserved.