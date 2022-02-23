So verabschieden sich andere Rockstars von Mark Lanegan

Mark Lanegan ist tot. Der US-Rockmusiker starb überraschend am 22. Februar 2022 im Alter von 57 Jahren in Irland. Über die Todesursache ist noch nichts öffentlich bekannt. Die Meldung nehmen derweil nicht nur Fans, sondern auch zahlreiche musikalische Wegbegleiter*innen zum Anlass, dem Solomusiker und einstigem Mitglied der Screaming Trees und Queens Of The Stone Age Tribut zu zollen.

Peter Hook (Joy Division, New Order) etwa beschrieb Lanegan als einen liebenswürdigen Mann. „Er führte ein wildes Leben, von dem viele von uns nur träumen können. Er hinterlässt uns fantastische Texte und Musik! Dankt Gott, dass er durch all das für immer leben wird.“ Garbage nannten Lanegan einen sehr talentierten Künstler, der mit „honey dipped tones“ gesegnet gewesen sei. Für Badly Drawn Boy war Lanegan einer der größten Sänger der vergangenen 30 Jahre.

Seht hier diverse Tweets von Musiker*innen, die an Mark Lanegan erinnern:

Mark Morton (Lamb Of God)

I am so profoundly grateful to have had the chance to make music & become friends with Mark Lanegan. Few artists ever achieve the level of honesty & authenticity that he did.

He was absolutely brilliant.

Godspeed my friend. 🖤 — Mark Morton 🇺🇸 (@MarkDuaneMorton) February 22, 2022

Peter Hook

Mark Lanegan was a lovely man. He led a wild life that some of us could only dream of. He leaves us with fantastic words and music! Thank god that through all of that he will live forever. RIP Mark. Sleep well. Love Hooky. X pic.twitter.com/Xnx76y68YC — Peter Hook (@peterhook) February 22, 2022

Garbage

Terribly saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Lanegan. A very gifted artist blessed with honey dipped tones, gone far too soon. — Garbage (@garbage) February 22, 2022

Stuart Braithwaite (Mogwai)

Rest in peace Mark Lanegan — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) February 22, 2022

Sleaford Mods

Mark Lanegan rest easy mate. A real singer. ❤️ — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) February 22, 2022

Moby

Rest In Peace, old friend. Truly. More and more the best are no longer with us. @marklanegan pic.twitter.com/KPyPC17xad — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) February 22, 2022

Badly Drawn Boy

Hearing about Mark Lanegan passing away has properly stopped me in my tracks. I’m absolutely gutted. Met him on a couple of occasions and I was nervous because I loved him so much. He was a perfect gentleman, really kind. One of THE great singers of the last 30 years. So sad 💔 — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) February 22, 2022

Matt Pinfield (Ex-MTV-Moderator)