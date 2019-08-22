☰ Menü
Song des Tages: Elvis Presley – „Hound Dog“

„Hound Dog“ war die B-Seite von Elvis Presleys dritter RCA-Single. Es war außerdem der Song, mit dem er die Welt wissen ließ: Ob's euch paßt oder nicht – Rock’n’Roll Is Here To Stay.

Elvis Presleys bissiger Gesang, ein präziser Rockabilly-Jump und Scotty Moores schneidende Leadgitarre verwandelten die Bluesakkorde und den hämischen Text des Songs in die Unabhängigkeitserklärung einer Generation an ihre kalten, rigiden Eltern.

Den Song hatten vier Jahre zuvor die weißen Teenager Leiber und Stoller für Big Mama Thornton geschrieben. Was er bedeutet? Ganz einfach: „You ain’t nothin’ but a motherfucker“.

Elvis Presley – Hound Dog

Erschienen als Single 1956.

Elvis Presley: „Hound Dog“ – Lyrics

You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit
And you ain’t no friend of mine

When they said you was high classed
Well, that was just a lie
When they said you was high classed
Well, that was just a lie
You ain’t never caught a rabbit
And you ain’t no friend of mine

You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit
And you ain’t no friend of mine

Ahhhhhhhhhh (ahhhh)
Ahhhhhhhhhh (ahhhh)

When they said you was high classed
Well, that was just a lie
When they said you was high classed
Well, that was just a lie
Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit
And you ain’t no friend of mine

You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit
And you ain’t no friend of mine

Quelle: Genius.com

Biopic über Elvis Presley in Arbeit - aber wer soll den King spielen?
Ein lachender Elvis Presley im Jahr 1975
Nach dem sensationellen Kassenerfolg von „Bohemian Rhapsody“ soll nun eine Musiker-Biographie nach der nächsten verfilmt werden. Baz Luhrmann („Moulin Rouge“) will es mit Elvis Presley aufnehmen.
Hollywood ist sehr berechenbar geworden, wenn es darum geht, die Kuh zu melken. Nach dem Oscar-Triumph und Box-Office-Erfolg des Queen-Biopics „Bohemian Rhapsody“ folgte „Rocketman“ über das Leben von Elton John. Durchaus ein Risiko, weil der Film sich um einen der erfolgreichsten Künstler der Gegenwart dreht und nicht um eine verstorbene Legende. (Andererseits würden Brian May und Roger Taylor ganz sicher nicht zustimmen, dass es Queen seit dem Tod von Freddie Mercury nicht mehr gibt, obwohl es natürlich so ist.) Nun wird aber richtig aufgedreht, denn schon fürs nächste Jahr ist ein Biopic über Elvis Presley geplant. Laut „Hollywood Reporter“ soll…
Weiterlesen
