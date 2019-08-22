Song des Tages: Elvis Presley – „Hound Dog“

Elvis Presleys bissiger Gesang, ein präziser Rockabilly-Jump und Scotty Moores schneidende Leadgitarre verwandelten die Bluesakkorde und den hämischen Text des Songs in die Unabhängigkeitserklärung einer Generation an ihre kalten, rigiden Eltern.

Den Song hatten vier Jahre zuvor die weißen Teenager Leiber und Stoller für Big Mama Thornton geschrieben. Was er bedeutet? Ganz einfach: „You ain’t nothin’ but a motherfucker“.

Erschienen als Single 1956.

You ain’t nothing but a hound dog

Crying all the time

You ain’t nothing but a hound dog

Crying all the time

Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit

And you ain’t no friend of mine

When they said you was high classed

Well, that was just a lie

When they said you was high classed

Well, that was just a lie

You ain’t never caught a rabbit

And you ain’t no friend of mine

You ain’t nothing but a hound dog

Crying all the time

You ain’t nothing but a hound dog

Crying all the time

Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit

And you ain’t no friend of mine

Ahhhhhhhhhh (ahhhh)

Ahhhhhhhhhh (ahhhh)

When they said you was high classed

Well, that was just a lie

When they said you was high classed

Well, that was just a lie

Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit

And you ain’t no friend of mine

You ain’t nothing but a hound dog

Crying all the time

You ain’t nothing but a hound dog

Crying all the time

Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit

And you ain’t no friend of mine