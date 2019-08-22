Song des Tages: Elvis Presley – „Hound Dog“

Elvis Presleys bissiger Gesang, ein präziser Rockabilly-Jump und Scotty Moores schneidende Leadgitarre verwandelten die Bluesakkorde und den hämischen Text des Songs in die Unabhängigkeitserklärung einer Generation an ihre kalten, rigiden Eltern.
Den Song hatten vier Jahre zuvor die weißen Teenager Leiber und Stoller für Big Mama Thornton geschrieben. Was er bedeutet? Ganz einfach: „You ain't nothin' but a motherfucker".
Erschienen als Single 1956.
Elvis Presley: „Hound Dog“ – Lyrics
You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit
And you ain’t no friend of mine
When they said you was high classed
Well, that was just a lie
When they said you was high classed
Well, that was just a lie
You ain’t never caught a rabbit
And you ain’t no friend of mine
You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit
And you ain’t no friend of mine
Ahhhhhhhhhh (ahhhh)
Ahhhhhhhhhh (ahhhh)
When they said you was high classed
Well, that was just a lie
When they said you was high classed
Well, that was just a lie
Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit
And you ain’t no friend of mine
You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
You ain’t nothing but a hound dog
Crying all the time
Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit
And you ain’t no friend of mine
Quelle: Genius.com