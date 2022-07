The Offspring live 2023: Tickets und Termine

VITORIA-GASTEI, SPAIN - JUNE 16: MC Dexter Holland of The Offspring performs on stage during Azkena Rock Festival Day 1 at Mendizabala on June 16, 2022 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. (Photo by Jordi Vidal/Redferns)

Foto: Redferns, Jordi Vidal. All rights reserved.