Trauerzug der Tränen: So verabschieden sich die Fans von Sinead O‘ Connor (Fotos)

BRAY, IRELAND - AUGUST 8: People leave flowers and messages outside the former home of the late Sinéad O'Connor on August 8, 2023 in Bray, Ireland. The public lined the streets of Bray today as the funeral cortege of Sinéad O'Connor passed through the town where she lived for 15 years. The iconic Irish singer known for her hit single "Nothing Compares 2 U" passed away at the age of 56 on July 26, 2023. O'Connor was renowned as a protest singer who used her fame to champion human rights, anti-racism, and expose injustice, particularly within the Catholic Church. She leaves behind three children. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

