Verlosung: „Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3“-Soundtrack auf Vinyl gewinnen


von
Die Space-Opera läuft seit 3. Mai in den deutschen Kinos. Wir verlosen den Soundtrack dazu auf Vinyl, der 17 Songs enthält.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3.

Seit dem 3. Mai läuft „Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3“ in den deutschen Kinos. Das neueste Marvel-Werk ist der letzte Teil einer Trilogie, lief unter der Regie und dem Drehbuch von James Gunn und zeigt u.a. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista und Bradley Cooper auf dem Planeten „Knowhere“.

„Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3“: Die Tracklist

Ab dem 5. Mai ist der Soundtrack zu „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“ auf dem Markt: Wie James Gunn bekannt gab, werden die Stücke auf CD und 12″-2-LP-Vinyl erhältlich sein. Die Kassetten-Version folgt am 7. Juli. Das digitale Album „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Original Score“ mit Musik des Komponisten John Murphy („The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special“, „Suicide Squad“) wurde am 3. Mai veröffentlicht.

Die Tracklist umfasst 17 Songs und enthält Stücke von Radiohead, Bruce Springsteen und Faith No More:

  1. Radiohead – „Creep“ (Acoustic Version)
  2. Heart – „Crazy On You“
  3. Rainbow – „Since You Been Gone“
  4. Spacehog – „In the Meantime“
  5. Earth, Wind and Fire – „Reasons“
  6. The Flaming Lips – „Do You Realize??“
  7. Faith No More – „We Care a Lot“
  8. EHAMIC – „Koinu no Carnival“
  9. Alice Cooper – „I’m Always Chasing Rainbows“
  10. The Mowgli’s – „San Francisco“
  11. X – „Poor Girl“
  12. The The – „This Is the Day“
  13. Beastie Boys – „No Sleep Till Brooklyn“
  14. Florence + The Machine – „Dog Days Are Over“
  15. The Replacements – „I Will Dare“
  16. Redbone – „Come and Get Your Love“
  17. Bruce Springsteen – „Badlands“

Verlosung

ROLLING STONE verlost dreimal den Soundtrack „Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3“ auf Vinyl. Um teilzunehmen, einfach das Formular ausfüllen und als Lösungswort „Galaxie“ angeben. Einsendeschluss ist der 23.5.23. Der Rechtsweg ist ausgeschlossen. Viel Erfolg!

