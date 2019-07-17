Das Beste, was das Fernsehen und Streamingdienste so zu bieten haben, soll bei den Emmy-Awards ausgezeichnet werden. Am 22. September 2019 wird die Veranstaltung im „Microsoft Theatre“ in Los Angeles stattfinden. Nun wurden die Nominierungen für die begehrten Preise aller Unterkategorien bekannt gegeben.
Obwohl die finale Staffel der Hype-Serie, die dieses Jahr herauskam, sowohl von Kritikern als auch von Fans verrissen und als schlechteste Staffel bisher gebrandmarkt worden war, konnte sich besonders der „Game of Thrones“-Cast über zahlreiche Nominierungen freuen.„Game of Thrones“ Staffel 8 jetzt auf Amazon bestellen
Rekordverdächtige 32 Mal ist die HBO-Serie für einen „Emmy-Award“ nominiert. Schauspieler Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) und Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) erhielten beide ihre erste Nominierung in der Kategorie „Bester Hauptdarsteller/Beste Hauptdarstellerin“. Robin Wright, die in der Serie „House of Cards“ die Rolle der Claire Underwood übernahm, ist ebenfalls als „Beste Hauptdarstellerin“ nominiert.
Im Comedy-Bereich sind unter den nominierten Serien beispielsweise Phoebe Waller-Bridges „Fleabag“ und die von Amazon Prime produzierte Sendung „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“. Auch „Russian Doll“ mit Natasha Lyonne, die außerdem als „Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie“ nominiert wurde, steht auf der Liste.
In der Kategorie „Beste Miniserien“ wurde wie zu erwarten HBOs „Chernobyl“ nominiert. Des Weiteren sind „True Detective“ und die Netflix Serie „When They See Us“ unter den Nominierten zu finden.
Für ihre Musik-Dokus räumten Beyoncé und Bruce Springsteen eine Nominierung ab. Für die „Beste Doku-Serie oder Special“ wurde unter anderem die Dokumentation „Surviving R. Kelly“ nominiert, in der vermeintliche Missbrauchsopfer des R’n’B-Musikers Robert Kelly über ihre traumatischen Erlebnisse berichten und erstmals ausführlich in der Öffentlichkeit Stellungnahme bezogen.
Finden Sie hier die komplette Nominierten-Liste:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Game of Thrones (HBO)
- Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Bodyguard (Netflix)
- Pose (FX)
- Succession (HBO)
- This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Emilia Clarke, Game of ThroneJodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Julia Garner, Ozark
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Barry (HBO)
- Veep (HBO)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- Fleabag (Amazon Prime)
- Russian Doll (Netflix)
- Schitt’s Creek (Pop)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Don Cheadle, Black MondayBill Hader, Barry
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Stephen Root, Barry
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Tony Hale, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Colman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
- Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Chernobyl (HBO)
- Fosse/Verdon (FX)
- When They See Us (Netflix)
- Sharp Objects (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
- Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
- Michael Angarano, This Is Us
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
- Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
- John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
- Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
- Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
- Peter MacNichol, Veep
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
- Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
- Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
- Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Animated Series
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Bojack Horseman (Netflix)
- Big Mouth (Netflix)
- Come Along With Me (Adventure Time) (Cartoon Network)
- The Simpsons (Fox)
Outstanding TV Movie
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)
- Brexit (HBO)
- Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)
- King Lear (Amazon Prime)
- My Dinner with Herve (HBO)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
- Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- At Home with Amy Sedaris (Tru TV)
- Documentary Now (IFC)
- Drunk History (Comedy Central)
- I Love You, America (Hulu)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Who Is America (Showtime)
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)
- Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)
- Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)
Outstanding Variety Special Live
- 72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)
- Rent: Live (Fox)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
- The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
- Leaving Neverland (HBO)
- FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)
- Jane Fonda In Five Acts (HBO)
- Love, Gilda (CNN)
- The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)
- Minding the Gap (Hulu)
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
- Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)
- Anthony Bourdain Parts Uknown (CNN)
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
- The Voice (NBC)
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
- Nailed It (Netflix)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
- RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
- Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
- James Corden, The World’s Best
- Marie Kondo, Tidying Up