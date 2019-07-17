Das Beste, was das Fernsehen und Streamingdienste so zu bieten haben, soll bei den Emmy-Awards ausgezeichnet werden. Am 22. September 2019 wird die Veranstaltung im „Microsoft Theatre“ in Los Angeles stattfinden. Nun wurden die Nominierungen für die begehrten Preise aller Unterkategorien bekannt gegeben.

Obwohl die finale Staffel der Hype-Serie, die dieses Jahr herauskam, sowohl von Kritikern als auch von Fans verrissen und als schlechteste Staffel bisher gebrandmarkt worden war, konnte sich besonders der „Game of Thrones“-Cast über zahlreiche Nominierungen freuen.

„Game of Thrones“ Staffel 8 jetzt auf Amazon bestellen

Rekordverdächtige 32 Mal ist die HBO-Serie für einen „Emmy-Award“ nominiert. Schauspieler Kit Harrington (Jon Snow) und Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) erhielten beide ihre erste Nominierung in der Kategorie „Bester Hauptdarsteller/Beste Hauptdarstellerin“. Robin Wright, die in der Serie „House of Cards“ die Rolle der Claire Underwood übernahm, ist ebenfalls als „Beste Hauptdarstellerin“ nominiert.

Anzeige

Im Comedy-Bereich sind unter den nominierten Serien beispielsweise Phoebe Waller-Bridges „Fleabag“ und die von Amazon Prime produzierte Sendung „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“. Auch „Russian Doll“ mit Natasha Lyonne, die außerdem als „Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Comedy-Serie“ nominiert wurde, steht auf der Liste.

In der Kategorie „Beste Miniserien“ wurde wie zu erwarten HBOs „Chernobyl“ nominiert. Des Weiteren sind „True Detective“ und die Netflix Serie „When They See Us“ unter den Nominierten zu finden.

Für ihre Musik-Dokus räumten Beyoncé und Bruce Springsteen eine Nominierung ab. Für die „Beste Doku-Serie oder Special“ wurde unter anderem die Dokumentation „Surviving R. Kelly“ nominiert, in der vermeintliche Missbrauchsopfer des R’n’B-Musikers Robert Kelly über ihre traumatischen Erlebnisse berichten und erstmals ausführlich in der Öffentlichkeit Stellungnahme bezogen.

Finden Sie hier die komplette Nominierten-Liste:

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC/BBC America)

Ozark (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of ThroneJodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Veep (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

The Good Place (NBC)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Don Cheadle, Black MondayBill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Henry Winkler, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Hale, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Glynn Turman, How To Get Away With Murder

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

Peter MacNichol, Veep

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Animated Series

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Come Along With Me (Adventure Time) (Cartoon Network)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Outstanding TV Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Netflix)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

King Lear (Amazon Prime)

My Dinner with Herve (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris (Tru TV)

Documentary Now (IFC)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

I Love You, America (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Who Is America (Showtime)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool (CBS)

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix)

Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Special Live

72nd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ (ABC)

Rent: Live (Fox)

The Oscars (ABC)

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

The 61st Grammy Awards (CBS)

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Leaving Neverland (HBO)

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix)

Jane Fonda In Five Acts (HBO)

Love, Gilda (CNN)

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (HBO)

Minding the Gap (Hulu)

Outstanding Informational Series or Special

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime)

Anthony Bourdain Parts Uknown (CNN)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Voice (NBC)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Nailed It (Netflix)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

James Corden, The World’s Best

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up