Paukenschlag: Fleetwood Mac feuert Lindsey Buckingham

Fleetwood Mac haben ihren Gitarristen, Sänger und Songschreiber Lindsey Buckingham gefeuert. Das melden die Kollegen vom amerikanischen ROLLING STONE. Ein Ersatz für die anstehende Tournee wurde schon gefunden: Mike Campbell von Tom Pettys Band The Heartbreakers sowie Neil Finn von Crowded House werden Buckinghams Rolle ausfüllen.

Es war der ehemalige Fleetwood-Mac-Gitarrist Billy Burnette, der am 4. April bereits tweetete: „Breaking news: Lindsey Buckingham is out but I’m not in.“ Das hinterließ aber noch keine Wellen.

Statement von Fleetwood Mac:

Die Band hat mittlerweile ein Statement veröffentlicht: „We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family. With Mike and Neil, we’ll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we’ll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this upcoming tour.“

Die Musiker verkaufen die wechselnde Besetzung als „Entwicklung“ („Evolution“) und heißen also Mike Campbell und Neil Finn willkommen.

Mick Fleetwood ergänzte: „Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents … We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realize that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it’s got the unmistakable Mac sound.“

Noch kein Statement von Lindsey Buckingham

Der Drummer schreibt also, dass Fleetwood Mac sich schon immer dadurch auszeichneten, dass sie mit „vielen Talenten“ zusammenarbeiteten. Die Chemie mit den Neuen stimme.

Was jetzt noch aussteht, ist eine offizielle Begründung, warum Lindsey Buckingham entlassen wurde. Der Musiker fehlte zuletzt zwischen 1987 (bevor die „Tango In The Night“-Tour begann) und 1996 (zur „The Dance“-Konzertreise kam er wieder).

Noch im vergangenen Jahr veröffentlichte er mit Fleetwood-Mac-Keyboarderin Christine McVie ein Album: „Buckingham/McVie“.