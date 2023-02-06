Partner von Logo Welt
Grammys 2023: Harry Styles gewinnt mit „Harry’s House“ in der Kategorie „Album des Jahres“


von
Styles setzte sich gegen Adele, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Abba, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar und Beyoncé durch. Seht hier alle Gewinner*innen im Überblick.
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 5: Harry Styles at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:
Harry Styles bei den 65. Grammy-Awards
Foto: CBS via Getty Images, CBS Photo Archive. All rights reserved.

Am Sonntagabend wurden in Los Angeles die Grammys 2023 verliehen. Zu den großen Gewinner*innen des Abends zählen Beyoncé, die mit neun Nominierungen schon im Vorfeld offizielle Grammy-Nominierungs-Rekordhalterin war und vier Auszeichnungen erhielt, sowie Harry Styles, der nach sechs Nominierungen zwei Trophäen gewann – unter anderem für seine Platte „Harry’s House“ in der Kategorie „Album des Jahres“. Dort setzten er und sein Team sich gegen Adele, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Abba, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar und Beyoncé durch.

Sein Preis wurde Styles von Trevor Noah sowie einem Superfan überreicht. Styles brach in Tränen aus, dankte in seiner Rede den anderen Nominierten dafür, dass ihre Musik eine beständige Quelle für seine Inspiration sei und sagte unter anderem: „In einer Nacht wie dieser gibt es Kategorien wie „best in music“ eigentlich nicht. Ich glaube, niemand von uns sitzt im Studio und trifft Entscheidungen danach, was uns einen dieser Preise beschert.“ Er schloss seine Rede mit den Dankesworten an die Academy: „This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much“, sagte er.

Seht hier seine Dankesrede:

Grammys 2023 – die Liste mit allen Gewinner*innen:

Record of the Year

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

Album of the Year

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Samara Joy

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me,” Adele

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Higher,” Michael Bublé

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Empire Central,” Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

Best Metal Performance

“Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi

Best Rock Song

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best Rock Album

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album

“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

Best R&B Performance

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Plastic Off the Sofa,” Beyoncé

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It,” Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Gemini Rights,” Steve Lacy

Best R&B Album

“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

Best Rap Performance

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Wait for U,” Future featuring Drake and Tems

Best Rap Song

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Country Solo Performance

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Best Country Song

“’Til You Can’t,” Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

“A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

“Mystic Mirror,” White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Endangered Species,” Wayne Shorter and Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Linger Awhile,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“New Standards Vol. 1,” Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton and Matthew Stevens

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra,” Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Fandango at the Wall in New York,” Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra featuring the Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Fear Is Not My Future,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake and Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Kingdom Book One Deluxe,” Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Breathe,” Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

“The Urban Hymnal,” Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Pop Album

“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

Best Música Urbana Album

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Motomami,” Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

“Un Canto por México — El Musical,” Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Pa’lla Voy,” Marc Anthony

Best American Roots Performance

“Stompin’ Ground,” Aaron Neville with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Best Americana Performance

“Made Up Mind,” Bonnie Raitt

Best American Roots Song

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Best Americana Album

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

Best Bluegrass Album

“Crooked Tree,” Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Get On Board,” Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Brother Johnny,” Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

“Revealer,” Madison Cunningham

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival,” Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

“The Kalling,” Kabaka Pyramid

Best Global Music Performance

“Bayethe,” Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode

Best Global Music Album

“Sakura,” Masa Takumi

Best Children’s Music Album

“The Movement,” Alphabet Rockers

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

“Finding Me,” Viola Davis

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“The Poet Who Sat by the Door,” J. Ivy

Best Comedy Album

“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

“Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording),” Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller and Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman and Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Encanto,” Various Artists

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Encanto,” Germaine Franco, composer

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok,” Stephanie Economou, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and “Encanto” — Cast)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Refuge,” Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Scrapple From the Apple,” John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley and the SWR Big Band featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Songbird (Orchestral Version),” Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

Best Recording Package

“Beginningless Beginning,” Chun-Tien Hsia and Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83,” Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson and Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition),” Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

“Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition),” Cheryl Pawelski and Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Harry’s House,” Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent and Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix),” Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

Best Immersive Audio Album

“Divine Tides,” Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej and Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique — The Making of the Orchestra,” Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post and Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater and Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

“Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman,” Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

“Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones,” Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore and Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

“Born,” Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers and James Reese; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Shaw: Evergreen,” Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Letters for the Future,” Time for Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene,” Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Classical Compendium

“An Adoption Story,” Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Puts: Contact,” Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three and the Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Music Video

“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift; Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer

Best Music Film

“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story,” Various Artists; Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart and Ryan Suffern, video producers

Themen aus dem Artikel: Grammys  Grammys 2023  harry styles  News  