Rolling Stones: Die Lyrics der neuen Single „Sweet Sounds Of Heaven“

Für ihre neue Single „Sweet Sounds Of Heaven“ haben sich die Rolling Stones prominente Verstärkung geholt – denn sowohl Pop-Superstar Lady Gaga als auch Soullegende Stevie Wonder geben sich auf dem neuen Stück die Ehre. Allerdings spielt Wonder „nur“ Mundharmonika, Lady Gaga teilt sich hingegen den Gesang mit Jagger. Werfen wir einen Blick auf den Songtext des Stücks, das eben erschienen ist.
Die Lyrics von „Sweet Sounds Of Heaven“
I hear the sweet, sweet sounds of Heaven
Falling down, falling down to this earth
I hear the sweet, sweetest sounds of Heaven
Drifting down, drifting down to this earth
Bless the father, bless the son
Hear the sound of the drums as it echoes through the valley and it bursts
Let no woman or child go hungry tonight
Please protect us from the pain and the hurt
Yeah, I smell the sweet scents, the sweet scents of Heaven
Tumbling down, tumbling down to the earth
I hear the sweet sounds, sweet sounds of children
And they’re praising the land of their birth
No, I’m not, not going to Hell in some dusty motel
And I’m not, not going down in the dirt
I’m gonna laugh, I’m gonna cry
Eat the bread, drink the wine
‚Cause I’m finally, finally quenching my thirst
You can’t have a light without a little shadow
Always need a target for your bow and arrow
I want to be drenched in the rain of your heavenly love
Let the music play loud, let it burst through the clouds
And we all feel the heat of the sun
Yeah, let us sing, let us shout, let us all stand up proud
Let the old still believe that they’re young
Sweet, sweet sound
Sounds so sweet
Sounds so sweet
Heaven, Heaven
Falling down to this earth
I hear the sweet, sweet sounds of Heaven
Coming down, falling down to the earth
Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, oh, yeah
Hear the gods laughing from above
Falling down, falling down to this earth
Let me lay down and sleep
Heaven, Heaven
I hear the sweet, sweet sounds of Heaven
Falling down, falling down to this earth
Weitere Stargäste
Neben dem Feature von Lady Gaga und Stevie Wonder werden noch weitere Star-Musiker dabei sein. Paul McCartney spielt auf „Bite My Head Off“ Bass und Elton John haut bei „Get Close” als auch bei „Live By the Sword“ in die Tasten. „Mess It Up“ und„Live By the Sword“ wurden noch mit Charlie Watts aufgenommen – und letzteres Lied enthält einen Part des ehemaligen Bassisten Bill Wyman, was die Stones noch einmal in alter Quintett-Stärke präsentieren wird
Tracklist „Hackney Diamonds“:
-
„Angry”
-
„Get Close”
-
„Depending On You”
-
„Bite My Head off”
-
„Whole Wide World”
-
„Dreamy Skies”
-
„Mess It Up”
-
„Live By the Sword”
-
„Driving Me Too Hard”
-
„Tell Me Straight”
-
„Sweets Sounds of Heaven”
-
„Rolling Stone Blues”
Den ersten Song „Angry“ haben die Rolling Stones bereits veröffentlicht: