Rolling Stones machen Toronto-Shows von 1977 zum Live-Album

Die Rolling Stones machen einen kleinen Schatz aus dem Archiv, der in der Vergangenheit als Bootleg außerordentlich beliebt war, offiziell.

Im Jahr 1977 absolvierten die Stones am 04. und 05. März unter dem Tarnnamen The Cockroaches zwei Geheimkonzerte in einem kleinen Club in Toronto, die jeweils von gerade einmal 300 Zuschauern verfolgt wurden.

Nun wird das Show-Set unter dem Titel „Live At The El Mocambo“ erstmals offiziell veröffentlicht. Neben Klassikern wie „Jumpin‘ Jack Flash“ und „Brown Sugar“ spielten die Stones auch „Worried About You“, das erst 1981 auf dem Album „Tattoo You“ landete.

Als erste Vorboten gibt es auch schon „It’s Only Rock ‚N‘ Roll“ und „Rip This Joint“ zu hören. Das Album erscheint am 13. Mai digital, als CD und auf Vinyl.

Vier Songs des Live-Sets waren übrigens bereits auf der LP „Love You Live“ aus dem Jahr 1977 zu hören.

Rolling Stones – „Live At The El Mocambo“ (Tracklist)