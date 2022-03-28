Rolling Stones machen Toronto-Shows von 1977 zum Live-Album

Die Rolling Stones machen einen kleinen Schatz aus dem Archiv, der in der Vergangenheit als Bootleg außerordentlich beliebt war, offiziell.
Im Jahr 1977 absolvierten die Stones am 04. und 05. März unter dem Tarnnamen The Cockroaches zwei Geheimkonzerte in einem kleinen Club in Toronto, die jeweils von gerade einmal 300 Zuschauern verfolgt wurden.
Nun wird das Show-Set unter dem Titel „Live At The El Mocambo“ erstmals offiziell veröffentlicht. Neben Klassikern wie „Jumpin‘ Jack Flash“ und „Brown Sugar“ spielten die Stones auch „Worried About You“, das erst 1981 auf dem Album „Tattoo You“ landete.
Als erste Vorboten gibt es auch schon „It’s Only Rock ‚N‘ Roll“ und „Rip This Joint“ zu hören. Das Album erscheint am 13. Mai digital, als CD und auf Vinyl.
Vier Songs des Live-Sets waren übrigens bereits auf der LP „Love You Live“ aus dem Jahr 1977 zu hören.
Rolling Stones – „Live At The El Mocambo“ (Tracklist)
- 1. Honky Tonk Women (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 2. All Down The Line (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 3. Hand Of Fate (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 4. Route 66 (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 5. Fool To Cry (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 6. Crazy Mama (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 7. Mannish Boy (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 8. Crackin’ Up (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 9. Dance Little Sister (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 10. Around And Around (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 11. Tumbling Dice (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 12. Hot Stuff (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 13. Star Star (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 14. Let’s Spend The Night Together (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 15. Worried Life Blues (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 16. Little Red Rooster (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 17. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It) (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 18. Rip This Joint (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 19. Brown Sugar (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 20. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 21. Melody (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 22. Luxury (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
- 23. Worried About You (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)