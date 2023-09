Rolling Stones: Mick Jagger über die Idee einer Hologramm-Tour im Stil von Abba

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Ronnie Wood, Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards attend the launch event for The Rolling Stones' new album "Hackney Diamonds" at the Hackney Empire on September 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Foto: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I, David M. Benett. All rights reserved.