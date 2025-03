Taylor Swift wird zum Thema bei den Geheimdienstlern der USA

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - DECEMBER 06: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE). Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at BC Place on December 06, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Foto: Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana. Kevin Winter/TAS24. All rights reserved.