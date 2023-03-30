Die wahre Bedeutung von Tracy Chapmans Mega-Hit „Fast Car“

„Jemand fragte mich, was das für ein Auto in diesem Lied sei“, sagte Chapman damals zu ROLLING STONE und lachte über die Absurdität. „Ich glaube, zuerst war es ein Widder-K-Auto. Und dann war es ein Toyota Corolla.“
Das Lied handelt überhaupt nicht von einem Auto, sondern von einer gescheiterten Beziehung und einer Frau, die versucht, dem Kreislauf der Armut zu entkommen. Wie also konnte etwas so Brutales und Deprimierendes zu einem Top-10-Hit werden?
Chapman begann in der Bostoner Folk-Szene, bevor sie „Fast Car“ sowie „Talkin‘ ‚Bout a Revolution“ von ihrem selbstbetitelten Debütalbum 1988 veröffentlichte. Nachdem sie es an Nelson Mandelas 70. Geburtstag in jenem Jahr aufgeführt hatte, explodierte es.
„Fast Car“ erhielt zwei Grammy-Nominierungen – für „Record of the Year“ und „Song of the Year“ – und sie wurde für die Single als beste weibliche Pop-Gesangsdarbietung sowie als beste neue Künstlerin ausgezeichnet.
„Fast Car“ von Tracy Chapman – Lyrics
You got a fast car
I want a ticket to anywhere
Maybe we make a deal
Maybe together we can get somewhere
Any place is better
Starting from zero got nothing to lose
Maybe we’ll make something
Me, myself, I got nothing to prove
You got a fast car
I got a plan to get us outta here
I been working at the convenience store
Managed to save just a little bit of money
Won’t have to drive too far
Just ‚cross the border and into the city
You and I can both get jobs
And finally see what it means to be living
See, my old man’s got a problem
He live with the bottle, that’s the way it is
He says his body’s too old for working
His body’s too young to look like his
My mama went off and left him
She wanted more from life than he could give
I said somebody’s got to take care of him
So I quit school and that’s what I did
You got a fast car
Is it fast enough so we can fly away?
We gotta make a decision
Leave tonight or live and die this way
So I remember when we were driving, driving in your car
Speed so fast it felt like I was drunk
City lights lay out before us
And your arm felt nice wrapped ‚round my shoulder
And I-I had a feeling that I belonged
I-I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone
You got a fast car
We go cruising, entertain ourselves
You still ain’t got a job
And I work in the market as a checkout girl
I know things will get better
You’ll find work and I’ll get promoted
We’ll move out of the shelter
Buy a bigger house and live in the suburbs
So I remember when we were driving, driving in your car
Speed so fast it felt like I was drunk
City lights lay out before us
And your arm felt nice wrapped ‚round my shoulder
And I-I had a feeling that I belonged
I-I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone
You got a fast car
I got a job that pays all our bills
You stay out drinking late at the bar
See more of your friends than you do of your kids
I’d always hoped for better
Thought maybe together you and me’d find it
I got no plans, I ain’t going nowhere
Take your fast car and keep on driving
So I remember when we were driving, driving in your car
Speed so fast it felt like I was drunk
City lights lay out before us
And your arm felt nice wrapped ‚round my shoulder
And I-I had a feeling that I belonged
I-I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone
You got a fast car
Is it fast enough so you can fly away?
You gotta make a decision
Leave tonight or live and die this way