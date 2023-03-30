Die wahre Bedeutung von Tracy Chapmans Mega-Hit „Fast Car“

„Jemand fragte mich, was das für ein Auto in diesem Lied sei“, sagte Chapman damals zu ROLLING STONE und lachte über die Absurdität. „Ich glaube, zuerst war es ein Widder-K-Auto. Und dann war es ein Toyota Corolla.“

Das Lied handelt überhaupt nicht von einem Auto, sondern von einer gescheiterten Beziehung und einer Frau, die versucht, dem Kreislauf der Armut zu entkommen. Wie also konnte etwas so Brutales und Deprimierendes zu einem Top-10-Hit werden?

Chapman begann in der Bostoner Folk-Szene, bevor sie „Fast Car“ sowie „Talkin‘ ‚Bout a Revolution“ von ihrem selbstbetitelten Debütalbum 1988 veröffentlichte. Nachdem sie es an Nelson Mandelas 70. Geburtstag in jenem Jahr aufgeführt hatte, explodierte es.

„Fast Car“ erhielt zwei Grammy-Nominierungen – für „Record of the Year“ und „Song of the Year“ – und sie wurde für die Single als beste weibliche Pop-Gesangsdarbietung sowie als beste neue Künstlerin ausgezeichnet.

You got a fast car

I want a ticket to anywhere

Maybe we make a deal

Maybe together we can get somewhere

Any place is better

Starting from zero got nothing to lose

Maybe we’ll make something

Me, myself, I got nothing to prove

You got a fast car

I got a plan to get us outta here

I been working at the convenience store

Managed to save just a little bit of money

Won’t have to drive too far

Just ‚cross the border and into the city

You and I can both get jobs

And finally see what it means to be living

See, my old man’s got a problem

He live with the bottle, that’s the way it is

He says his body’s too old for working

His body’s too young to look like his

My mama went off and left him

She wanted more from life than he could give

I said somebody’s got to take care of him

So I quit school and that’s what I did

You got a fast car

Is it fast enough so we can fly away?

We gotta make a decision

Leave tonight or live and die this way

So I remember when we were driving, driving in your car

Speed so fast it felt like I was drunk

City lights lay out before us

And your arm felt nice wrapped ‚round my shoulder

And I-I had a feeling that I belonged

I-I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone

You got a fast car

We go cruising, entertain ourselves

You still ain’t got a job

And I work in the market as a checkout girl

I know things will get better

You’ll find work and I’ll get promoted

We’ll move out of the shelter

Buy a bigger house and live in the suburbs

So I remember when we were driving, driving in your car

Speed so fast it felt like I was drunk

City lights lay out before us

And your arm felt nice wrapped ‚round my shoulder

And I-I had a feeling that I belonged

I-I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone

You got a fast car

I got a job that pays all our bills

You stay out drinking late at the bar

See more of your friends than you do of your kids

I’d always hoped for better

Thought maybe together you and me’d find it

I got no plans, I ain’t going nowhere

Take your fast car and keep on driving

So I remember when we were driving, driving in your car

Speed so fast it felt like I was drunk

City lights lay out before us

And your arm felt nice wrapped ‚round my shoulder

And I-I had a feeling that I belonged

I-I had a feeling I could be someone, be someone, be someone

You got a fast car

Is it fast enough so you can fly away?

You gotta make a decision

Leave tonight or live and die this way