„A Fragile Thing“: Neue The-Cure-Single thematisiert schonungslose Trennung
Die neue „Songs of a Lost World“-Single beackert ein bekanntes Cure-Motiv: Trennung
Cure-Fans wurden am Sonntagmorgen (06. Oktober 2024) mit der Preview zur neuen Single „A Fragile Thing“ überrascht. Das seit 2019 auch live gespielte Lied folgt auf den Teaser von „Endsong“, wird aber wohl die zweite Single des kommenden Albums „Songs of a Lost World“ sein, das am 01. November erscheint. Erste Auskopplung war „Alone“ (eine ausführliche Besprechung hören Sie hier).
„A Fragile Thing“ ist eine Midtempo-Ballade, wie sie auch als B-Seiten-Material der „Wish“– oder „Wild Mood Swings“-Ära gut funktioniert hätte. Harter Text, gemächliches Tempo ohne Variationen. Smiths Rollenprosa ist seit „Plainsong“ von 1989 und „From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea“ von 1992 geübt: Es geht um mehr oder weniger direkte Vorhaltungen mit knapper „She Said“-Einleitung. Die Kritik an der Beziehung geht also nicht vom Erzähler aus, sondern der Partnerin. Im Raum steht darin die Trennung nach dem Ende der Liebe und des Respekts.
Der vollständige Song ist noch nicht veröffentlicht. Live-Versionen gibt es zuhauf.
The Cure – „A Fragile Thing“:
Songtext „A Fragile Thing“:
Every time you kiss me, I could cry she said
Don’t tell me how you miss me
I could die tonight of a broken heart
This loneliness will change
And we feel too far apart
We know that we’re too far apart
Every time that we’re apart
It’s too late now for me to just forget
I never thought I’d lead you to
Regret all I ever was
All this time alone has left
Me cold inside and lost
Yeah, every time you kiss me i could cry
Don’t tell me how you miss me
I could die tomorrow of a broken heart
This loneliness will change
And we feel too far apart
Nothing you can say to change
It back she said
Nothing you can do to but sing
This song is a fragile thing
Nothing you can do to turn it back she said
Nothing you can do to turn it back she said
Nothing you can do but sing
This song is a fragile thing
This song is my everything
But nothing you can do to change the end
There’s nothing you can do
Every time you leave me is a lie she said
You make believe you need me
But you try too hard and I feel so wrong
You promised me forever
And say we all belong
But it’s too late now for me to just forget
I never thought I’d lead you to
Regret all I ever was
But all this time alone has left
Me cold inside and lost
Yeah, every time you need me is a lie
You make believe you need me
But you try too hard I feel so wrong
You promised me forever
And say it won’t be long
There’s nothing I can do to
Change it back she said
Nothing you can do to but sing
This song is a fragile thing
Nothing you can do now but pretend again
Nothing you can do to change it back she said
Nothing you can do to but sing
This song is a fragile thing
This song is my everything
Nothing you can do to change the end
There’s nothing you can do to change the end