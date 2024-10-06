„A Fragile Thing“: Neue The-Cure-Single thematisiert schonungslose Trennung

Cure-Fans wurden am Sonntagmorgen (06. Oktober 2024) mit der Preview zur neuen Single „A Fragile Thing“ überrascht. Das seit 2019 auch live gespielte Lied folgt auf den Teaser von „Endsong“, wird aber wohl die zweite Single des kommenden Albums „Songs of a Lost World“ sein, das am 01. November erscheint. Erste Auskopplung war „Alone“ (eine ausführliche Besprechung hören Sie hier).

„A Fragile Thing“ ist eine Midtempo-Ballade, wie sie auch als B-Seiten-Material der „Wish“– oder „Wild Mood Swings“-Ära gut funktioniert hätte. Harter Text, gemächliches Tempo ohne Variationen. Smiths Rollenprosa ist seit „Plainsong“ von 1989 und „From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea“ von 1992 geübt: Es geht um mehr oder weniger direkte Vorhaltungen mit knapper „She Said“-Einleitung. Die Kritik an der Beziehung geht also nicht vom Erzähler aus, sondern der Partnerin. Im Raum steht darin die Trennung nach dem Ende der Liebe und des Respekts.

Der vollständige Song ist noch nicht veröffentlicht. Live-Versionen gibt es zuhauf.

The Cure – „A Fragile Thing“:

Songtext „A Fragile Thing“:

Every time you kiss me, I could cry she said

Don’t tell me how you miss me

I could die tonight of a broken heart

This loneliness will change

And we feel too far apart

We know that we’re too far apart

Every time that we’re apart

It’s too late now for me to just forget

I never thought I’d lead you to

Regret all I ever was

All this time alone has left

Me cold inside and lost

Yeah, every time you kiss me i could cry

Don’t tell me how you miss me

I could die tomorrow of a broken heart

This loneliness will change

And we feel too far apart

Nothing you can say to change

It back she said

Nothing you can do to but sing

This song is a fragile thing

Nothing you can do to turn it back she said

Nothing you can do to turn it back she said

Nothing you can do but sing

This song is a fragile thing

This song is my everything

But nothing you can do to change the end

There’s nothing you can do

Every time you leave me is a lie she said

You make believe you need me

But you try too hard and I feel so wrong

You promised me forever

And say we all belong

But it’s too late now for me to just forget

I never thought I’d lead you to

Regret all I ever was

But all this time alone has left

Me cold inside and lost

Yeah, every time you need me is a lie

You make believe you need me

But you try too hard I feel so wrong

You promised me forever

And say it won’t be long

There’s nothing I can do to

Change it back she said

Nothing you can do to but sing

This song is a fragile thing

Nothing you can do now but pretend again

Nothing you can do to change it back she said

Nothing you can do to but sing

This song is a fragile thing

This song is my everything

Nothing you can do to change the end

There’s nothing you can do to change the end