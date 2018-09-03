Nick Cave: „Bad Seeds“-Pianist Conway Savage stirbt an Gehirntumor

Conway Savage, Pianist und Keyboarder der Bad Seeds, ist tot. Der 58-jährige verstarb an einem Gehirntumor. Der Krebs wurde 2017 beim Musiker diagnostiziert.

„Goodbye Conway, there isn’t a dry eye in the house.“ – Leb wohl, Conway, wir alle haben Tränen in den Augen“, heißt es in einem Band-Statement. Savage war ab 1990 Mitglied in Nick Caves begeisterndem Kollektiv.

„Unser geliebter Conway verstarb am Sonntagabend“, schreiben die Künstler auf Facebook. Nick Cave und Kollegen loben ihren Tastenmann in höchsten Tönen:

„Irascible, funny, terrifying, sentimental, warm-hearted, gentle, acerbic, honest, genuine – he was all of these things and quite literally, had the gift of a golden voice”, „high and sweet and drenched in soul.”

Nick Cave auf Facebook:

Conway Savage spielte, bevor er sich den Bad Seeds ab deren sechsten Album „The Good Son“ 1990 anschloss, für die Bands Happy Organs, The Feral Dinosaurs und Dust on the Bible.

Nick Cave erinnert sich daran, wie sein Pianist um vier Uhr morgens in einer Kölner Hotelbar „Streets of Laredo“ intonierte. Dessen Melancholie habe die Welt für einen Moment angehalten: „There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Goodbye Conway, there isn’t a dry eye in the house. Love, Nick and the Bad Seeds.”