Facebook Twitter RSS
Abo Archiv
Toggle menu

Rolling Stone
Search

Nick Cave: „Bad Seeds“-Pianist Conway Savage stirbt an Gehirntumor

Nick Cave: „Bad Seeds“-Pianist Conway Savage stirbt an Gehirntumor

GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 30: Conway Savage of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds performs on stage on Day 4 of Glastonbury
Conway Victor Savage (27. Jul 1960 – 2. September 2018)
Foto: Redferns via Getty Images, Gary Wolstenholme. All rights reserved.
Facebook Twitter Email Whatsapp
von
Conway Savage, langjähriger Pianist der Bad Seeds, erlag einem Gehirntumor. Nick Cave trauert.

Conway Savage, Pianist und Keyboarder der Bad Seeds, ist tot. Der 58-jährige verstarb an einem Gehirntumor. Der Krebs wurde 2017 beim Musiker diagnostiziert.

„Goodbye Conway, there isn’t a dry eye in the house.“ – Leb wohl, Conway, wir alle haben Tränen in den Augen“, heißt es in einem Band-Statement. Savage war ab 1990 Mitglied in Nick Caves begeisterndem Kollektiv.

Nick Cave live
Nick Cave live

„Unser geliebter Conway verstarb am Sonntagabend“, schreiben die Künstler auf Facebook. Nick Cave und Kollegen loben ihren Tastenmann in höchsten Tönen:

„Irascible, funny, terrifying, sentimental, warm-hearted, gentle, acerbic, honest, genuine – he was all of these things and quite literally, had the gift of a golden voice”, „high and sweet and drenched in soul.”

Nick Cave auf Facebook:

Conway Savage spielte, bevor er sich den Bad Seeds ab deren sechsten Album „The Good Son“ 1990 anschloss, für die Bands Happy Organs, The Feral Dinosaurs und Dust on the Bible.

Nick Cave erinnert sich daran, wie sein Pianist um vier Uhr morgens in einer Kölner Hotelbar „Streets of Laredo“ intonierte. Dessen Melancholie habe die Welt für einen Moment angehalten: „There wasn’t a dry eye in the house. Goodbye Conway, there isn’t a dry eye in the house. Love, Nick and the Bad Seeds.”

Chiaki Nozu WireImage

Themen

Conway Savage Nick Cave
Im Sog der Leidenschaften: Erinnerung an die eruptiven Filme von Nicolas Roeg
Nicolas Roeg und seine Meisterwerke „Wenn die Gondeln Trauer tragen“ und „Der Mann, der vom Himmel fiel“
Mit assoziativen Bildmontagen wie in „Wenn die Gondeln Trauer tragen“ und „Der Mann, der vom Himmel fiel“ wurde Nicolas Roeg zurecht berühmt. Doch seine anspruchsvollen Filme - immer noch weitestgehend verschüttet - müssen von jeder Generation neu entdeckt werden.
Nicolas Roeg ist immer ein Außenseiter des Kinos geblieben. Fast könnte man sagen, dass er diesen Platz ganz bewusst verteidigt hat vor den (allerdings spärlichen) Versuchen, ihn zum Klassiker des experimentellen Kinos zu erheben. In fast allen seinen Filmen porträtierte er ganz buchstäblich Außerirdische, Verstoßene, dem Höllensumpf der Gesellschaft entflohene Sonderlinge, die dem Ruf der Wildnis auf Gedeih und Verderb verfallen sind und zwanghaft nach ihrer Identität suchen. Natürlich kennt die ganze Welt „Wenn die Gondeln Trauer tragen“ (1973), der im englischen Original so wundervoll wie weltabgewandt „Don’t Look Now“ heißt. Eine inzwischen kultisch verehrte und gespenstische Meditation über über…
Weiterlesen
Zur Startseite