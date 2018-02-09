Facebook Twitter RSS
Chris Cornell: Sein letzter Song erscheint auf neuem Album von Johnny Cash

Chris Cornell
Chris Cornell starb am 18. Mai 2017 in Detroit durch Suizid.
Foto: Getty Images, Jason Merritt. All rights reserved.
„Forever Words“ heißt ein Album, für das Gedichte und Songtexte Cashs von anderen Musikern vertont wurden. Es enthält auch eine Interpretation von Chris Cornell.

Mit „Johnny Cash: Forever Words“ erscheint – wieder mal – ein posthumes Album von Johnny Cash (1932-2003). Auf der am 6. April erscheinenden Platte interpretieren Musiker Songtexte und Gedichte der Country-Ikone. Darauf enthalten ist auch ein Stück des im Mai 2017 verstorbenen Chris Cornell, „You Never Knew My Mind“. Zu den weiteren Cover-Künstlern zählen Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Elvis Costello und Alison Krauss.

Produzent John Carter Cash sprach von einer „monströsen Aufgabe“, dieses zuvor unentdeckte Material zu kompilieren. „You Never Knew My Mind“ gilt als einer der letzten Songs, die Cornell noch eingespielt hat. Johnny Cash hatte Soundgarden übrigens auch schon mal gecovert: „Rusty Cage“.

1000 Inhaftierte sahen den Man In Black, der gleich mit dem „Folsom Prison Blues“ begann -und erkannten ihn als ihresgleichen, einen mit sich selbst und der Welt hadernden Mann, der nie aufgab. Die unsterblichen Zeilen „I shot a man in Reno/ Just to watch him die“ wurden wohl selten so gut verstanden.

Tracklist „Johnny Cash: Forever Words“

1. Forever/I Still Miss Someone – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson
2. To June This Morning – Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves
3. Gold All Over the Ground – Brad Paisley
4. You Never Knew My Mind – Chris Cornell
5. The Captain’s Daughter – Alison Krauss and Union Station
6. Jellico Coal Man – T. Bone Burnett
7. The Walking Wounded – Rosanne Cash
8. Them Double Blues – John Mellencamp
9. Body on Body – Jewel
10. I’ll Still Love You – Elvis Costello
11. June’s Sundown – Carlene Carter
12. He Bore It All – Daily and Vincent
13. Chinky Pin Hill – I’m With Her
14. Goin’, Goin’, Gone – Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun
15. What Would I Dreamer Do? – The Jayhawks
16. Spirit Rider – Jamey Johnson

Album-Trailer:

