Mit „Johnny Cash: Forever Words“ erscheint – wieder mal – ein posthumes Album von Johnny Cash (1932-2003). Auf der am 6. April erscheinenden Platte interpretieren Musiker Songtexte und Gedichte der Country-Ikone. Darauf enthalten ist auch ein Stück des im Mai 2017 verstorbenen Chris Cornell, „You Never Knew My Mind“. Zu den weiteren Cover-Künstlern zählen Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Elvis Costello und Alison Krauss.

Produzent John Carter Cash sprach von einer „monströsen Aufgabe“, dieses zuvor unentdeckte Material zu kompilieren. „You Never Knew My Mind“ gilt als einer der letzten Songs, die Cornell noch eingespielt hat. Johnny Cash hatte Soundgarden übrigens auch schon mal gecovert: „Rusty Cage“.

Tracklist „Johnny Cash: Forever Words“

1. Forever/I Still Miss Someone – Kris Kristofferson and Willie Nelson

2. To June This Morning – Ruston Kelly and Kacey Musgraves

3. Gold All Over the Ground – Brad Paisley

4. You Never Knew My Mind – Chris Cornell

5. The Captain’s Daughter – Alison Krauss and Union Station

6. Jellico Coal Man – T. Bone Burnett

7. The Walking Wounded – Rosanne Cash

8. Them Double Blues – John Mellencamp

9. Body on Body – Jewel

10. I’ll Still Love You – Elvis Costello

11. June’s Sundown – Carlene Carter

12. He Bore It All – Daily and Vincent

13. Chinky Pin Hill – I’m With Her

14. Goin’, Goin’, Gone – Robert Glasper featuring Ro James, and Anu Sun

15. What Would I Dreamer Do? – The Jayhawks

16. Spirit Rider – Jamey Johnson

Album-Trailer: