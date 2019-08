Die besten Podcasts von Schauspielern – das müssen Sie gehört haben!

View this post on Instagram

OUT NOW! Valentine – Ft @luchsofficial Go check out my podcast DKMH available on @spotify and @apple Link in bio. I have spent two years compiling my poetry and these wonderfully talented musicians have helped me bring it to life. There are five core human drives that influence human behavior. To AQUIRE To BOND To LEARN To DEFEND To FEEL …. This podcast is a depiction of what DRIVES ME and how much my experiences have shaped who I am. It is supposed to be altogether meditative, confronting and hopefully…universally relatable.