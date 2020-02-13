☰ Menü
Neue Bandwelle: Hurricane und Southside 2020 bestätigen weitere Acts

Die Headliner stehen bereits fest. Nun füllen sich auch die zweiten Reihen.
Sum-41 @ Rock im Park 2017, 2.6.2017
Sum-41
Foto: Florian Stangl. All rights reserved.

Die Schwesternfestivals Hurricane und Southside haben ihr Line-up 2020 erweitert. Nachdem unter anderem bereits Deichkind, The Killers, Kings of Leon, Rise Against, Seeed, Martin Garrix und Twenty One Pilots als Headliner bestätigt wurden, kommen nun weitere Namen hinzu.

So werden zum Beispiel Sum 41, Sam Fender,  Bombay Bicycle Club, Modeselektor live, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Fontaines DC., Frittenbude in Scheeßel sowie in Neuhausen ob Eck auftreten. Schrottgrenze wiederum treten ausschließlich auf dem Hurricane auf.

Hurricane und Southside 2020 – das bisherige Line-up im Überblick

Hurricane:

Freitag:

Seeed | Martin Garrix | The Killers

SDP | Dermot Kennedy | The Lumineers | Giant Rooks | LP | Killswitch Engage

Of Monsters And Men | While She Sleeps | Millencolin | Fontaines D.C. | Fil Bo Riva

The Dead South | Neck Deep | Aurora | Mayday Parade | Kelvyn Colt | Miya Folick

Samstag:

Deichkind | Twenty One Pilots

The 1975 | Von Wegen Lisbeth | Rin | Mando Diao | Kummer | Jimmy Eat World | Foals

Juju | Tones and I | Kitschkrieg | Antilopen Gang | Bad Religion | Sofi Tukker

Nothing But Thieves | Oh Wonder | Turbostaat | Wolf Alice | Half Moon Run | Aurora

Kollektiv Turmstrasse | Georgia | JC Stewart | Brutus | Schrottgrenze | Flash Forward | Helgen

Sonntag:

Kings Of Leon | Rise Against

Bring Me The Horizon | Kontra K | The Hives | Thees Uhlmann & Band

Sum 41 | Sam Fender | Swiss & Die Andern | Ferdinand And Left Boy | BHZ

Modeselektor Live | Catfish And The Bottlemen | Frittenbude | Blues Pills | Nura | Skindred
Mine | Lari Luke | Pup | Hot Milk | Blond

Southside:

Freitag:

Kings Of Leon | Rise Against

Bring Me The Horizon | Kontra K | The Hives | Thees Uhlmann & Band | Sum 41


