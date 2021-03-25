Partner von Logo Welt
„Amy Winehouse At The BBC” bekommt eine erweiterte Neuauflage


von
Die großzügig erweiterte Neuauflage von „Amy Winehouse At The BBC” erscheint am 7. Mai 2021.
Amy Winehouse bei einem Live-Auftritt im Jahr 2008.
Amy Winehouse bei einem Live-Auftritt im Jahr 2008.
Foto: Getty Images Entertainment, Peter Macdiarmid. All rights reserved.

Nahezu zehn Jahre nach dem Tod von Amy Winehouse veröffentlichen UMC und Island eine Dreifach-Album-Kompilation von „Amy Winehouse At The BBC“. Diese ist eine Erweiterung des bereits bestehenden und gleichnamigen Box-Sets aus dem Jahr 2012 und wird noch in diesem Jahr erscheinen.

Des Weiteren wird mit Jools Hollands „A Tribute To Amy Winehouse“ eine Zusammenstellung persönlicher Liveauftritte zum ersten Mal in reiner Audio-Form zur Verfügung gestellt. Darunter sind beispielsweise Amys erster Auftritt in Jools Show „Later with Jools“ mit „Stronger Than Me“ im Jahr 2003, sowie zwei Auftritte beim Mercury Prize, „Take The Box“ im Jahr 2004 und „Love Is A Losing Game“ im Jahr 2007.

Ebenfalls ergänzt die Kompilation die vorherig auch auf DVD erschienene Livesession „The BBC One Session Live At Porchester Hall“. Diese Tracks sind zum ersten Mal auf Vinyl erhältlich.

Erscheinen wird „Amy Winehouse At The BBC” als 3-CD-Set und als Dreifach-LP am 7. Mai 2021. Vorbestellen können Sie das exklusive, handnummerierte Werk für 48,99 Euro in dem offiziellen Onlineshop.

Tracklist

„A Tribute To Amy Winehouse by Jools Holland”
01. Stronger Than Me
02. Take The Box
03. Teach Me Tonight feat. Jools Holland
04. Rehab
05. Tenderly feat. Jools Holland
06. Tears Dry On Their Own
07. Monkey Man feat. Jools Holland
08. I Heard It Through The Grapevine feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland
09. Don’t Go To Strangers feat. Paul Weller and Jools Holland
10. Love Is A Losing Game

„The BBC Sessions”
01. Know You Now (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)
02. Fuck Me Pumps (T In The Park 2004)
03. In My Bed (T In The Park 2004)
04. October Song (T In The Park 2004)
05. Rehab (Pete Mitchell 2006)
06. You Know I’m No Good (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)
07. Just Friends (Big Band Special 2009)
08. Love Is A Losing Game (Jools Holland 2009)
09. Tears Dry On Their Own (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)
10. Best Friends, Right? (Leicester Summer Sundae 2004)
11. I Should Care (The Stables 2004)
12. Lullaby Of Birdland (The Stables 2004)
13. Valerie (Jo Whiley Live Lounge 2007)
14. To Know Him Is To Love Him (Pete Mitchell 2006)

„Amy Winehouse- BBC One Sessions Live at Porchester Hall”
01. Know You Now
02. Tears Dry On Their Own
03. You Know I’m No Good
04. Just Friends
05. He Can Only Hold Her
06. I Heard Love Is Blind
07. Rehab
08. Take the Box
09. Some Unholy War
10. Back To Black
11. Valerie
12. Addicted
13. Me & Mr Jones
14. Monkey Man

