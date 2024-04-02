Box-Galerie: Hier wird Stefan Raab von Regina Halmich verprügelt

Immer auf die Zwölf: Stefan Raab hat in Regina Halmich seine Meisterin gefunden.

von 
Artikel Teilen
Galerie öffnen

Regina Halmich verprügelt Raab Foto: Getty Images. Getty Images. All rights reserved.

Es wird Wirklichkeit: Regina Halmich hat bestätigen lassen, dass sie gegen Stefan Raab in den Ring steigen wird. Die 47-jährige frühere Box-Weltmeisterin nimmt es mit dem 57-jährigen Show-Titan ein weiteres Mal auf.

Mehr zum Thema
"Wadde hadde dudde da?" – Die 13 bekanntesten Songs von Stefan Raab
Bei diesen 6 Songs hatte Stefan Raab seine Finger im Spiel
Hat Stefan Raab hier sein Comeback angekündigt?

Zunächst schrieb Halmich am Dienstag (02. April 2024) auf Instagram: „Zuerst die schlechte Nachricht: Stefan kommt zurück, wenn ich gegen ihn kämpfe. Und jetzt kommt die gute Nachricht: Ich hab am 14.9. noch nichts besseres vor. We have a fight! Challenge accepted.“

Instagram Placeholder
An dieser Stelle findest du Inhalte aus Instagram
Um mit Inhalten aus Sozialen Netzwerken zu interagieren oder diese darzustellen, brauchen wir deine Zustimmung.
Ich bin damit einverstanden, dass mir externe Inhalte aus Sozialen Netzwerken angezeigt werden. Damit können personenbezogene Daten an Drittanbieter übermittelt werden. Mehr dazu findest du in der Beschreibung dieses Datenverarbeitungszwecks und in den Datenschutzinformationen dieser Drittanbieter.

Wenig später bestätigte das Management von Regina Halmich gegenüber „Bild“: „Es wird diesen Kampf geben.“ Wie es dazu kam: Stefan Raab hatte sich am Freitag (29. März 2024) überraschend auf Social Media zurückgemeldet mit einem Post, unterstützt von Adjutant Elton. Da sprach Elton ihn drauf an, dass er doch nur noch „Haut und Knochen“ sei. In Wirklichkeit spannte sein Shirt doch einigermaßen kräftig.

Raabs Kanal gibt es bereits seit Jahren, doch wirklich Content hat der Unternehmer und Fernsehmacher bisher nicht gepostet. Das könnte sich aber schon bald ändern. In dem Reel, das er gepostet hat, heißt es, dass er sich eine Karriere als Influencer vorstellen könnte. Im rund 90-sekündigen Video ist Elton zu sehen, der Raab mit dem Boot auf einer Insel inmitten von Bergen und Wäldern sitzend vorfindet – dort angelt sein ehemaliger Chef und lässt es sich gutgehen. Elton versucht, ihn davon zu überzeugen, doch endlich mal wieder was zu machen. „Hier bist du! Du bist ja nur noch Haut und Knochen! Alle suchen dich!“ Sein Rückzug aus dem Show-Business fand im Dezember 2015 statt und offenbar gibt es wenig, was Stefan Raab so interessiert, dass es ihn wieder vor die Kamera zieht.

Abnehmen wird Stefan Raab wohl auf jeden Fall. Die Fights mit Regina Halmich waren nicht ohne. In den Jahren 2001 und 2007 prügelte er sich schon mal mit Halmich. Beim ersten Aufeinandertreffen brach Halmich Raab die Nase.

Im September schon soll es soweit sein. Nicht auszuschließen ist, dass Raab blufft und er nicht so voluminös ist, wie ein möglicherweise bearbeitetes Video zeigt. Raab soll laut „Bild“ bereits angekündigt haben, dass es für Fight Nummer drei schon ab diesen Dienstag Tickets geben würde.

Themen aus dem Artikel:
Stefan Raab Boxen Regina Halmich
Empfehlungen der
Redaktion
Musik
Zieht „Abba Voyage“ nach Las Vegas?
Musik
„Das Ende rückt näher“: Roger Daltrey denkt über seinen Tod nach
Musik
Die 100 besten Songs von Bob Marley
Musik
Die 200 größten Sängerinnen und Sänger aller Zeiten
Abonniere unseren Newsletter
Verpasse keine Updates