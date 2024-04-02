Box-Galerie: Hier wird Stefan Raab von Regina Halmich verprügelt

COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Regina Halmich of Germany punches Stefan Raab during the McFit Fight Night at the Koeln Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Juergens/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Stefan Raab poses at the McFit Fight Night during his fight with boxer Regina Halmich of Germany at the Koeln Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Juergens/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Stefan Raab arrives in a tank at the McFit Fight Night before his fight with boxer Regina Halmich of Germany at the Koeln Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Juergens/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Stefan Raab rests during the McFit Fight Night at the Koeln Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Juergens/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Regina Halmich arrives at the McFit Fight Night between German comedian and TV host Stefan Raab and boxer Regina Halmich of Germany at the Koeln Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Juergens/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Stefan Raab speaks at a press conference after the McFit Fight Night at the Koeln Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Juergens/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Regina Halmich and Stefan Raab pose after fighting at the McFit Fight Night at the Koeln Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Juergens/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Regina Halmich and Stefan Raab pose after fighting at the McFit Fight Night at the Koeln Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Juergens/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Stefan Raab watches Regina Halmich during the McFit Fight Night at the Koeln Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Juergens/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Stefan Raab watches Regina Halmich during the McFit Fight Night at the Koeln Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Ralf Juergens/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
Copyright: Getty Images/Ralf Juergens
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Regina Halmich hugs Stefan Raab after the showfight between Regina Halmich of Germany and entertainer Stefan Raab of Germany at the McFit Fight Night at the Cologne Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Oliver Stratmann/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Getty Images
Copyright: Getty Images/Getty Images
Copyright: Getty Images/Getty Images
Regina Halmich verprügelt Raab
Copyright: Getty Images/Getty Images
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Regina Halmich (L) is hit by Stefan Raab during the showfight between Regina Halmich of Germany and entertainer Stefan Raab of Germany at the McFit Fight Night at the Cologne Arena on March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Oliver Stratmann/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Getty Images
COLOGNE, GERMANY – MARCH 30: Entertainer Stefan Raab sits in his corner during the showfight against Regina Halmich of Germany at the McFit Fight Night at the Cologne Arena March 30, 2007 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Copyright: Getty Images/Lars Baron
Copyright: Getty Images/Lars Baron
Copyright: Getty Images/Lars Baron
Copyright: Getty Images/Lars Baron
Copyright: Getty Images/Lars Baron
Copyright: Getty Images/Lars Baron
Es wird Wirklichkeit:
Regina Halmich hat bestätigen lassen, dass sie gegen Stefan Raab in den Ring steigen wird. Die 47-jährige frühere Box-Weltmeisterin nimmt es mit dem 57-jährigen Show-Titan ein weiteres Mal auf.
Zunächst schrieb Halmich am Dienstag (02. April 2024) auf Instagram: „Zuerst die schlechte Nachricht: Stefan kommt zurück, wenn ich gegen ihn kämpfe. Und jetzt kommt die gute Nachricht: Ich hab am 14.9. noch nichts besseres vor. We have a fight! Challenge accepted.“
Wenig später bestätigte das Management von Regina Halmich gegenüber „Bild“: „Es wird diesen Kampf geben.“ Wie es dazu kam: Stefan Raab hatte sich am Freitag (29. März 2024) überraschend auf Social Media zurückgemeldet mit einem Post, unterstützt von Adjutant Elton. Da sprach Elton ihn drauf an, dass er doch nur noch „Haut und Knochen“ sei. In Wirklichkeit spannte sein Shirt doch einigermaßen kräftig.
Raabs Kanal gibt es bereits seit Jahren, doch wirklich Content hat der Unternehmer und Fernsehmacher bisher nicht gepostet. Das könnte sich aber schon bald ändern. In dem Reel, das er gepostet hat, heißt es, dass er sich eine Karriere als Influencer vorstellen könnte. Im rund 90-sekündigen Video ist Elton zu sehen, der Raab mit dem Boot auf einer Insel inmitten von Bergen und Wäldern sitzend vorfindet – dort angelt sein ehemaliger Chef und lässt es sich gutgehen. Elton versucht, ihn davon zu überzeugen, doch endlich mal wieder was zu machen. „Hier bist du! Du bist ja nur noch Haut und Knochen! Alle suchen dich!“ Sein Rückzug aus dem Show-Business fand im Dezember 2015 statt und offenbar gibt es wenig, was Stefan Raab so interessiert, dass es ihn wieder vor die Kamera zieht.
Abnehmen wird Stefan Raab wohl auf jeden Fall. Die Fights mit Regina Halmich waren nicht ohne. In den Jahren 2001 und 2007 prügelte er sich schon mal mit Halmich. Beim ersten Aufeinandertreffen brach Halmich Raab die Nase.
Im September schon soll es soweit sein. Nicht auszuschließen ist, dass Raab blufft und er nicht so voluminös ist, wie ein möglicherweise bearbeitetes Video zeigt. Raab soll laut „Bild“ bereits angekündigt haben, dass es für Fight Nummer drei schon ab diesen Dienstag Tickets geben würde.