Brian May trauert mit bewegendem Instagram-Post um verstorbenes Mädchen

Kooperation

This is Jess Grant. SWIPE 3 times to see the story. A young lady with humanity and talent, full of fun and laughter and courage. We had some great times – sharing guitar secrets and thoughts about life. But an unspeakable disease took her away while she yet had her whole life to live. Her brave parents have founded a charity which will bring better lives to many children faced with battles like Jess’s. It’s called @jessgrantcelebration and you can find it here on Instagram or search the name. By spreading the word and/or donating, you will be ensuring that Jess’s spirit is honoured, and bringing a future nearer in which no child is so unfairly deprived of fulfilment in life. Jess rocks on !!! ****. And guys … I thank you, but you don’t need to be telling me how pure I am. I just do what I can. I’m not a saint or a guru. And this little girl gave me more than I gave her. Some of you may remember Catherine Jenkins and Vicky Moore. I have been fortunate to have great young souls in my life. I hope I’ve learned some of the lessons I was meant to learn. But life is a continuous learning curve. It’s painful. But we can only live it. Bri