Depeche Mode live in Hamburg: Fotos, Setlist, Videos

Setlist:

01. Going Backwards

02. It’s No Good

03. Barrel Of A Gun

04. A Pain That I’m Used To

05. Useless

06. Precious

07. World In My Eyes

08. Cover Me

09. Insight

10. Home

11. In Your Room

12. Where’s The Revolution

13. Everything Counts

14. Stripped

15. Enjoy The Silence

16. Never Let Me Down Again

Zugabe

17. Strangelove

18. Walking In My Shoes

19. A Question Of Time

20. Personal Jesus

Enjoy The Silence:

Precious:

World In My Eyes:

Personal Jesus:

