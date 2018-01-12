Depeche Mode live in Hamburg: Fotos, Setlist, Videos

Setlist:
01. Going Backwards
02. It’s No Good
03. Barrel Of A Gun
04. A Pain That I’m Used To
05. Useless
06. Precious
07. World In My Eyes
08. Cover Me
09. Insight
10. Home
11. In Your Room
12. Where’s The Revolution
13. Everything Counts
14. Stripped
15. Enjoy The Silence
16. Never Let Me Down Again
Zugabe
17. Strangelove
18. Walking In My Shoes
19. A Question Of Time
20. Personal Jesus
