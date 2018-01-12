Facebook Twitter RSS
Depeche Mode live in Hamburg: Fotos, Setlist, Videos

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 16: Dave Gaham of Depeche Mode performs at WiZink Center on December 16, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (P
Dave Gaham (hier in Madrid)
Foto: Redferns, Juan Naharro Gimenez. All rights reserved.
Am Donnerstagabend traten Depeche Mode in der Hamburger Barclaycard-Arena auf. Hier alle Bilder, Clips und die Setlist des „Global Spirit“-Abends

Setlist:

01. Going Backwards
02. It’s No Good
03. Barrel Of A Gun
04. A Pain That I’m Used To
05. Useless
06. Precious
07. World In My Eyes
08. Cover Me
09. Insight
10. Home
11. In Your Room
12. Where’s The Revolution
13. Everything Counts
14. Stripped
15. Enjoy The Silence
16. Never Let Me Down Again

Zugabe
17. Strangelove
18. Walking In My Shoes
19. A Question Of Time
20. Personal Jesus

Videos:

Enjoy The Silence:

Precious:

World In My Eyes:

Personal Jesus:

Depeche Mode auf Instagram:

#depechemode #hamburg

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Peter (@petertoo) am

#everythingcounts #depechemode

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Peter (@petertoo) am

#depechemode #hamburg #nofilter

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Peter (@petertoo) am

#depechemode #globalspirit #hamburg #barclaycardarena

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Karsten Graumann (@greyman76) am

