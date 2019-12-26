Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Arne Willander

Die Alben des Jahres von Simon Ackers. Mit Billie Eilish, Move D und Albrecht La'Brooy.

Die Alben des Jahres 2019 – von Simon Ackers: Billie Eilish: If We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Move D: Building Bridges Albrecht La'Brooy: Healesville Afriqua: Colored Kokoroko: Kokoroko Brittany Howard: Jaime Leafar Legov: Never Ending Beginnings Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen Issam Hajali: Mouasalat Ila Jacad El Ard Yvon: Im Kreis der Liebe Bella Boo: Once Upon A Passion The Comet is Coming: Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery Thom Yorke: Anima Benny Sings: City Pop Christian Scott aTunde Adjuha: Ancestral Recall Haiyti: Perroquet Golden Baby: Forgotten World 1&2 V/A: Kankyō Ongaku: Japanese…