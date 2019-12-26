☰ Menü
#IMA2019

Seht euch jetzt den International Music Award 2019 bei MagentaTV oder kostenlos auf www.magentatv.de an.

3

Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Arne Willander

Die Alben des Jahres von Arne Willander. Mit Rustin Man, Bill Callahan und Bonnie Prince Billy

Die Alben des Jahres 2019 – von Arne Willander:

  1. Rustin Man: Drift Code
  2. Bill Callahan: Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest
  3. Bonnie Prince Billy: I Made A Place
  4. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen
  5. Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising
  6. Alex Cameron: Miami Memory
  7. Wilco: Ode To Joy
  8. Morrissey: California Son
  9. Tindersticks: No Treasure But Hope
  10. Robert Forster: Inferno
  11. Purple Mountains: Purple Mountains
  12. Van Morrison: Three Chords & The Truth
  13. Aldous Harding: Designer
  14. Edwyn Collins: Badbea
  15. Big Thief: Two Hands
  16. Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell
  17. The Divine Comedy: Office Politics
  18. Lloyd Cole: Guesswork
  19. John Southworth: Miracle In The Night
  20. Ratso: Stubborn Heart

Die Top 3 im Video:

 

In dieser Geschichte: 
,

