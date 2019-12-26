Die Alben des Jahres 2019: Arne Willander

Die Alben des Jahres 2019 – von Arne Willander:
- Rustin Man: Drift Code
- Bill Callahan: Shepherd In A Sheepskin Vest
- Bonnie Prince Billy: I Made A Place
- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds: Ghosteen
- Weyes Blood: Titanic Rising
- Alex Cameron: Miami Memory
- Wilco: Ode To Joy
- Morrissey: California Son
- Tindersticks: No Treasure But Hope
- Robert Forster: Inferno
- Purple Mountains: Purple Mountains
- Van Morrison: Three Chords & The Truth
- Aldous Harding: Designer
- Edwyn Collins: Badbea
- Big Thief: Two Hands
- Lana Del Rey: Norman Fucking Rockwell
- The Divine Comedy: Office Politics
- Lloyd Cole: Guesswork
- John Southworth: Miracle In The Night
- Ratso: Stubborn Heart
Die Top 3 im Video: