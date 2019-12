Iron Maiden: Ticketsponsor bei West Ham United

View this post on Instagram

Announcing ‘Die With Your Boots On’… a unique collaboration between Maiden and @westham The new home kit is available to order now – https://666.ironmaiden.com/collections/die-with-your-boots-on Steve says: “I think it’s brilliant. I really love that version and colour of the crest, and that old classic kind of kit. It’s a modern shape but with a retro design, and I like that. Up the Irons!” #IronMaiden #WestHam #DieWithYourBootsOn #Football #UpTheIrons