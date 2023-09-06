Rolling Stones: Das sind die Lyrics der neuen Single „Angry“

Das neue Album „Hackney Diamonds“ der Rolling Stones erscheint am 20. Oktober 2023 – die erste Single-Auskopplung namens „Angry“ wird allerdings schon am Freitag (08.09.) veröffentlicht. Nachdem nun schon das Video zum Song Premiere gefeiert hat, steht auch fest, worum es im neuen Track geht.

Mick Jagger singt darin vom Ende einer Beziehung: „Werd nicht sauer, ich habe dir nie Leid zugefügt“. „Es hat seit einem Monat nicht geregnet /der Fluss ist ausgetrocknet / wir haben keine Liebe gemacht / und ich will wissen warum“ heißt es weiter im neuen Lied der Rolling Stones. Den ganzen Songtext gibt es hier zum Nachlesen:

The Rolling Stones: „Angry“-Lyrics

Don’t get angry with me, I never caused you no pain

I won’t be angry with you, but I can’t see straight

It hasn’t rained in a month, the river’s run dry

We haven’t made love, and I wanna know why

Why you angry with me?

Why you angry?

Please just forget about me, cancel out my name

Please never write to me, I love you just the same

I hear a melody ringing in my brain

Just keep the memories, don’t have to be ashamed

Don’t get angry with me, I’m in a desperate state

I’m not angry with you, don’t you spit in my face

The wolf’s at the door with the teeth and the claws

My mouth’s getting sore, I can’t take anymore

Why you angry with me?

Why you angry?

Voices keep echoing, calling out my name

Hear the rain keep beating on my window pane

I hear a melody ringing in my brain

You can keep the memories, don’t have to be ashamed

Don’t get angry with me

Angry

Angry

Angry, don’t be angry with me, if we go separate ways

Angry, yeah, don’t be angry with me, let’s go out in a blaze

Angry, don’t be angry with me, don’t you spit in my face

Angry, don’t be angry with me, don’t get, don’t get

Angry, don’t be angry with me

I’m still taking the pills, and I’m off to Brazil

Angry, don’t be angry with me

Angry (Please), don’t be angry with me

Come on

Angry, don’t be angry with me

Das Video zu „Angry“ von den Rolling Stones hier sehen: