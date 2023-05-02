Verlosung: Blackmore’s Night – 3x Jubiläumsedition von „Shadow Of The Moon“

Die US-amerikanische Folk-Rock-Gruppe Blackmore’s Night feiert 25 Jahre Bandbestehen. Zu diesem Anlass haben der 78-jährige Ritchie Blackmore (Gründungsmitglied/Gitarrist von Deep Purple) und seine Frau Candice Night die „25th Anniversary Edition“ des Debütalbums „Shadow Of The Moon“ auf den Markt gebracht.

Die Platte der sechsköpfigen Mittelalter- und Renaissance-Gruppe wurde hierfür neu gemischt. Sie enthält zwei Bonus-Tracks („Spirit Of The Sea“ und „Shadow Of The Moon“), ein überarbeitetes Artwork und das Scrapbook von Candice Night, in dem sie das 25-jährige Bestehen der Band Revue passieren lässt. Zur limitierten CD- und LP-Edition erhalten Fans die Dokumentation „The Story Of ‘Shadow Of The Moon’“ als Video-Bonus auf DVD.

Hier das Lyric-Video zu „Shadow Of The Moon“:

Die Songs auf der CD

01. „Shadow Of The Moon (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

02. „The Clock Ticks On (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

03. „Be Mine Tonight (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

04. „Play Minstrel Play (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

05. „Ocean Gypsy (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

06. „Minstrel Hall (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

07. „Magical World (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

08. „Writing On The Wall (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

09. „Renaissance Faire (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

10. „Memmingen (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

11. „No Second Chance (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

12. „Mond Tanz (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

13. „Spirit Of The Sea (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

14. „Greensleeves (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

15. „Wish You Were Here (25th Anniversary New Mix)“

16. „Shadow Of The Moon (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)“

17. „Spirit Of The Sea (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)“

Verlosung

ROLLING STONE verlost dreimal eine CD als „25th Anniversary re-mixed“-Edition des Debütalbums „Shadow Of The Moon“. Um teilzunehmen, einfach das Formular ausfüllen und als Lösungswort „BLACK“ angeben. Einsendeschluss ist der 22.Mai 2023. Der Rechtsweg ist ausgeschlossen. Viel Erfolg!