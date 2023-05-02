Verlosung: Blackmore’s Night – 3x Jubiläumsedition von „Shadow Of The Moon“

Die US-amerikanische Folk-Rock-Gruppe Blackmore’s Night feiert 25 Jahre Bandbestehen. Zu diesem Anlass haben der 78-jährige Ritchie Blackmore (Gründungsmitglied/Gitarrist von Deep Purple) und seine Frau Candice Night die „25th Anniversary Edition“ des Debütalbums „Shadow Of The Moon“ auf den Markt gebracht.
Die Platte der sechsköpfigen Mittelalter- und Renaissance-Gruppe wurde hierfür neu gemischt. Sie enthält zwei Bonus-Tracks („Spirit Of The Sea“ und „Shadow Of The Moon“), ein überarbeitetes Artwork und das Scrapbook von Candice Night, in dem sie das 25-jährige Bestehen der Band Revue passieren lässt. Zur limitierten CD- und LP-Edition erhalten Fans die Dokumentation „The Story Of ‘Shadow Of The Moon’“ als Video-Bonus auf DVD.
Hier das Lyric-Video zu „Shadow Of The Moon“:
Die Songs auf der CD
- 01. „Shadow Of The Moon (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 02. „The Clock Ticks On (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 03. „Be Mine Tonight (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 04. „Play Minstrel Play (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 05. „Ocean Gypsy (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 06. „Minstrel Hall (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 07. „Magical World (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 08. „Writing On The Wall (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 09. „Renaissance Faire (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 10. „Memmingen (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 11. „No Second Chance (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 12. „Mond Tanz (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 13. „Spirit Of The Sea (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 14. „Greensleeves (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 15. „Wish You Were Here (25th Anniversary New Mix)“
- 16. „Shadow Of The Moon (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)“
- 17. „Spirit Of The Sea (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)“
Verlosung
ROLLING STONE verlost dreimal eine CD als „25th Anniversary re-mixed“-Edition des Debütalbums „Shadow Of The Moon“. Um teilzunehmen, einfach das Formular ausfüllen und als Lösungswort „BLACK“ angeben. Einsendeschluss ist der 22.Mai 2023. Der Rechtsweg ist ausgeschlossen. Viel Erfolg!