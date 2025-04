SANTA MARIA, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Singer Michael Jackson flashes a "V" sign to fans from inside a vehicle as he departs the Santa Barbara County Courthouse following the jury selection phase of his child molestation trial February 24, 2005 in Santa Maria, California. Eight alternate jurors have been selected along with the main jury members, and opening arguments are scheduled to begin February 28, 2005. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) Foto: ca/jf. All rights reserved.