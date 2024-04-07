ABBA: So klingt das neue „Waterloo“ und so feierten Fans weltweit

Am 6. April 2024 war es genau 50 Jahre her, dass ABBA mit „Waterloo“ den Songcontest im britischen Brighton gewannen. Das feierte das legendäre Pop-Quartett mit einem eigenen Event, das sie „The Piano Moment“ nannten – und das zeitgleich in mehreren europäischen Städten stattfand.

Eine dieser Städte war Berlin, und dort hat man sich den Friedrichstadt-Palast als Location ausgesucht. Dort waren ABBA kurz nach ihrem Songcontest-Triumph in der TV-Show „Ein Kessel Buntes“ aufgetreten.

ABBA: So war die Feier in Berlin

Ein Yamaha-Flügel steht auf der Bühne, umrahmt von zwei TV-Monitoren, auf denen ABBA in ihren jungen Jahren zu sehen sind. Daneben steht ein Blumenstrauß. Ein Countdown läutet das Event ein, Fans und Moderatorin zählen von zehn herunter – und dann ertönt sie auch schon, jene spezielle Piano-Version, die Benny Andersson eigens für die Feierlichkeiten arrangiert hatte.

Wie das klang, zeigt dieses Video:

Einige Bilder gibt es hier zu sehen:

„The Piano Moment“ in Stockholm

Natürlich durfte auch eine Feier in Stockholm nicht fehlen. Hierfür hatten sich ABBA und ihr Team das bekannte Kaufhaus Nordiska Kompaniet (kurz NK) in der Innenstadt ausgesucht. Dass auch dort jede Menge los war (und wohl auch jede Menge Merchandise über den Ladentisch ging), zeigt dieses Video:

Diese anderen Städte hatten ebenfalls einen „Piano Moment“

Neben Berlin und Stockholm durften sich auch London und Warschau über eigene Events freuen. In der britischen Hauptstadt feierte man – passender geht’s namentlich nicht – in der Waterloo U-Bahn-Station, in Warschau hingegen suchte man sich den Chopin-Airport aus.

Dankesbotschaft von ABBA

ABBA richteten im Rahmen ihres Jubiläums auch Worte an ihre Fans und veröffentlichten ein ausführliches Statement. „Es ist ein wenig schwindelerregend und zutiefst demütigend, wenn man bedenkt, dass Millionen von euch, die uns zum ersten Mal beim Eurovision 1974 gesehen haben, unsere Musik nicht nur an eine Generation weitergegeben haben, sondern an mehrere. Wir sehen den Beweis dafür jedes Mal, wenn einer von uns ABBA Voyage in London besucht, und deshalb können wir den 50. Jahrestag dieses Ereignisses in dem Wissen feiern, dass unsere Lieder immer noch in der ganzen Welt nachhallen“, schreibt die Gruppe darin etwa.

Im Original:

„It’s slightly dizzying and deeply humbling to think that millions of you who saw us for the first time in the Eurovision final in 1974 have passed our music on not only to one generation, but to several. We see evidence of that every time one of us visits ABBA Voyage in London and it’s because of this we can celebrate the 50th Anniversary of that event in the knowledge that our songs still resonate around the world.

It’s difficult to comprehend that 50 years have gone by since the four of us waited backstage for the verdicts of all the juries around Europe at the Dome in Brighton. So what were our dreams during those suspenseful moments or in the chaos in the aftermath of the victory we had secured with the smallest margin in Eurovision history? Four different dreams, no doubt, but whatever they were, however grand, reality has surpassed them, that’s for sure.

Many of you were there from the very start and have followed us ever since – for over half a century! Music you discover and learn to love when you grow up or even later in life has a way of staying with you forever. We share that experience with you and to know that our music has become a constant in your lives is a wonderful thing.

Throughout the years we have been blessed with the outpouring of love from you, our fans. We feel it and we want you to know that hardly a day goes by when we’re not reminded of it. To say thank you for what you’re giving us without sounding trivial is not easy and this is not a moment for triviality. It is a happy and at the same time solemn moment and we can only hope that you understand how deeply grateful we are for a long, successful career and for your steadfast loyalty and support through the years. Thank you! /Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid“.