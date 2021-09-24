Guns N‘ Roses: Neuer Song „Hard Skool“ im Stream

Am Donnerstagabend haben Guns N‘ Roses eine neue Single veröffentlicht – „Hard Skool“. Den Track hatte Gitarrist Slash bereits bei einer Bandprobe angeteast, jetzt gibt es ihn offiziell als Stream.

So ganz neu ist der Song allerdings nicht. „Hard Skool“ hieß ursprünglich „Jackie Chan“ und ist ein unveröffentlichtes Outtake aus der „Chinese Democracy“-Ära von 2008, also im Grunde ein Solostück von Axl Rose.

Rose singt: „But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way/Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away/Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay/ If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway.” „Hard Skool“ ist die zweite Neueinspielung eines nicht verwendeten „Chinese Democracy“-Lieds nach „Absurd“, das die Band unlängst herausbrachte.

Guns N‘ Roses – „Hard Skool“: