Hören, so lange es geht: Seltene Nirvana-Demos jetzt auf Youtube

John Purkey ist ein alter Freund von Kurt Cobain, der uns schon das ein oder andere Mal mit Insider-Infos über Nirvana beschenkt hat. Nun hat er auf seinem YouTube-Account the Observer über zwei Stunden lange, seltene Demobänder der Band hochgeladen, die Cobain ihm Ende der 80er und Anfang der 90er geschenkt hatte. Bis jetzt hielt er sie unter Verschluss.

Die Kassetten beinhalten unter anderem Aufnahmen mit Chad Channing am Schlagzeug, bevor er durch Dave Grohl ersetzt wurde. Außerdem viele Songs, die es 1989 auf das Debütalbum „Bleach“ schaffen würden.

Hier alle Videos, kleine Kommentare von John Purkey und Tracklisten (von Consequence of Sound)

Kassette Nr. 1:

“This is the first tape Kurt gave to me. Sound quality is not perfect but it’s not too bad. It is listenable. Paper cuts sounds a little warbaly at first and that is exactly how it was when Kurt gave it to me. I got used to it. It slowly becomes clear sounding.”

0:38 – “Paper Cuts”

05:03 – “Downer”

06:53 – “Beeswax”

09:52 – “Aero Zeppelin”

14:36 – “Floyd the Barber”

17:03 – “If You Must”

21:12 – Spank Thru

24:57 – “Mexican Seafood”

27:06 – “Pen Cap Chew”

30:06 – “Montage of Heck”

Kassette Nr. 2:

„This is the second of four demos that Kurt game me back between 1988 and 1990.“

00:47 – “Blandest”

04:37 – “Mr. Moustache”

08:23 – “Sifting Instrumental”

13:51 – “Blew”

16:52 – “Spank Thru”

20:08 – “Love Buzz” (Early Single Version?)

23:55 – “Big Cheese”

Kassette Nr. 3:

„This was the tape he gave me after they recorded songs for what would become Bleach.“

00:00 – Intro

01:39 – “Scoff”

06:02 – “Swap Meet”

09:17 – “Blew”

12:23 – “Love Buzz”

16:11 – “About a Girl”

19:27 – “Negative Creep”

22:02 – “School”

24:50 – “Big Long Now”

Kassette nr. 4:

„Recorded with Chad produced by Butch Vig. I think it is known as the smart studio demo. Kurt started high speed dubbing at the beginning of pay to play. [You] can hear a slight glitch when he pressed the high speed button.“

00:00 – Intro

00:44 – “Immodium”

04:04 – “Pay to Play”

07:39 – “Sappy”

11:17 – “Polly”

14:19 – “In Bloom”

19:00 – “Lithium” (Mix 6)

23:31 – “Dive”