Mit „Dance of the Clairvoyants“, der ersten Single des neuen Albums „Gigaton“ (VÖ: 27. März 2020), haben Pearl Jam ihre Fangemeinde gespaltet: die einen lieben den Funk, die anderen fühlen sich durch die Rockband betrogen.
Bassist Jeff Ament sagt zum Song: „‘Dance’ war ein perfekter Sturm aus Experimenten und echter Kooperation. Wir brachten die Instrumentierung durcheinander, und Ed schrieb einen Text, der zu meinen Favoriten gehört, um Matts Killer-Schlagzeug-Rhythmus. Habe ich schon Mikes verrückten Gitarrenpart erwähnt, und dass Stone hier Bass spielt? Wir haben einige neue Türen geöffnet, und das ist aufregend. “
Pearl Jam: „Dance of the Clairvoyants“ – der Songtext /Lyrics
[Verse 1]
Confusion is to commotion
What love is to our devotion
Deceptively big
As big as the ocean
And equally hard to control
So save your predictions
And burn your assumptions
Love is friction
Ripe for comfort
Endless equations
And tugging persuasions
Doors open up
To interpretation
[Chorus]
Expecting perfection
Leaves a lot to ignore
When the past is the present
And the future’s no more
When every tomorrow
Is the same as before
[Verse 2]
The looser things get
The tighter you become
The looser things get
Tighter
Not one man
Can be greater than the sum
It’s not a negative thought
I’m positive, positive, positive
Falling down, not staying down
Could’a held me up, rather than tearing me down
Drown in the river
[Chorus]
Expecting perfection
Leaves a lot to ignore
When the past is the present
And the future’s no more
When every tomorrow
Is the same as before
[Verse 3]
Numbers keep falling off the calendar’s floor
We’re stuck in our boxes
Windows open no more
Couldn’t lift up the forget-me-nots
Not recalling what they’re for
I’m in love with clairvoyants
‚Cause they’re out of this world
[Bridge]
I know the girls wanna dance
Fall away their circumstance
I know the boys wanna grow
Their dicks and fix and file things
I know the girls wanna dance
Clairvoyants in a trance
I know the boys wanna grow
Their dicks and fix and file things