Das wird Sie auch interessieren





Mit „Dance of the Clairvoyants“, der ersten Single des neuen Albums „Gigaton“ (VÖ: 27. März 2020), haben Pearl Jam ihre Fangemeinde gespaltet: die einen lieben den Funk, die anderen fühlen sich durch die Rockband betrogen.

Bassist Jeff Ament sagt zum Song: „‘Dance’ war ein perfekter Sturm aus Experimenten und echter Kooperation. Wir brachten die Instrumentierung durcheinander, und Ed schrieb einen Text, der zu meinen Favoriten gehört, um Matts Killer-Schlagzeug-Rhythmus. Habe ich schon Mikes verrückten Gitarrenpart erwähnt, und dass Stone hier Bass spielt? Wir haben einige neue Türen geöffnet, und das ist aufregend. “

Pearl Jam: „Dance of the Clairvoyants“ – der Songtext /Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Confusion is to commotion

What love is to our devotion

Deceptively big

As big as the ocean

And equally hard to control

So save your predictions

And burn your assumptions

Love is friction

Ripe for comfort

Endless equations

And tugging persuasions

Doors open up

To interpretation

[Chorus]

Expecting perfection

Leaves a lot to ignore

When the past is the present

And the future’s no more

When every tomorrow

Is the same as before

[Verse 2]

The looser things get

The tighter you become

The looser things get

Tighter

Not one man

Can be greater than the sum

It’s not a negative thought

I’m positive, positive, positive

Falling down, not staying down

Could’a held me up, rather than tearing me down

Drown in the river

[Chorus]

Expecting perfection

Leaves a lot to ignore

When the past is the present

And the future’s no more

When every tomorrow

Is the same as before

[Verse 3]

Numbers keep falling off the calendar’s floor

We’re stuck in our boxes

Windows open no more

Couldn’t lift up the forget-me-nots

Not recalling what they’re for

I’m in love with clairvoyants

‚Cause they’re out of this world

[Bridge]

I know the girls wanna dance

Fall away their circumstance

I know the boys wanna grow

Their dicks and fix and file things

I know the girls wanna dance

Clairvoyants in a trance

I know the boys wanna grow

Their dicks and fix and file things

Quelle: Genius.

Das Video: