Rolling Stones „No Filter“ live in Dublin: Fotos, Videos, Setlist

Am Donnerstag (18. Mai) eröffneten die Rolling Stones im Croke Park von Dublin den zweiten Abschnitt ihrer „No Filter“-Tour. 19 Songs spielten Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood und Kollegen. Es war ihr erstes Irland-Auftritt seit 2007.
„Nighbours“ führte die Band zum ersten Mal seit 2003 auf, „Wild Horses“ kam nach einem Fan-Voting.
Rolling Stones live: die Fotos
Setlist Rolling Stones Dublin:
- Sympathy for the Devil
- Tumbling Dice
- Paint It Black
- Just Your Fool (Buddy Johnson and His Orchestra cover)
- Ride ‘Em on Down (Jimmy Reed cover)
- Neighbours
- Wild Horses
- You Can’t Always Get What You Want
- It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
- Honky Tonk Women
- Before They Make Me Run
- The Worst
- Miss You
- Midnight Rambler
- Start Me Up
- Jumpin’ Jack Flash
- Brown Sugar
Zugabe:
- Gimme Shelter
- (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
Videos:
The Stones at Croke Park, Dublin 17th May 2018 #rollingstones pic.twitter.com/F96RR5jEDj
— Geoff Cameraman (@n55ffc) May 17, 2018
The Stones belting out Satisfaction #RollingStones #NoFilter #Dublin #CrokePark pic.twitter.com/8QQLXmLOUj
— Tickets There (@ticketsthere) May 17, 2018
They first played Dublin in 1965 and still dance around like teenagers – total and utter legends #stones #StonesNoFilter pic.twitter.com/JNomgmKYx5
— Cathal Gaffney (@cathal_gaffney) May 17, 2018