Rolling Stones „No Filter“ live in Dublin: Fotos, Videos, Setlist

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 17: Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones performs live on stage at Croke Park on May 17, 2018 in Dublin
Mick Jagger
Foto: WireImage, Phillip Massey. All rights reserved.
von
In Dublin feierten die Rolling Stones ihren „No Filter“-Tourauftakt. Sehen Sie hier die Setlist, Videos und Fotos

Am Donnerstag (18. Mai) eröffneten die Rolling Stones im Croke Park von Dublin den zweiten Abschnitt ihrer „No Filter“-Tour. 19 Songs spielten Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood und Kollegen. Es war ihr erstes Irland-Auftritt seit 2007.

„Nighbours“ führte die Band zum ersten Mal seit 2003 auf, „Wild Horses“ kam nach einem Fan-Voting.

Rolling Stones live: die Fotos

DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 17: Mick Jagger from The Rolling Stones performs live on stage at Croke Park on May 17, 2018 in Dublin
Foto: WireImage, Phillip Massey. All rights reserved.
Fotostrecke: Rolling Stones live: Fotos der „No Filter“-Tour 2018

Setlist Rolling Stones Dublin:

  • Sympathy for the Devil
  • Tumbling Dice
  • Paint It Black
  • Just Your Fool (Buddy Johnson and His Orchestra cover)
  • Ride ‘Em on Down (Jimmy Reed cover)
  • Neighbours
  • Wild Horses
  • You Can’t Always Get What You Want
  • It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
  • Honky Tonk Women
  • Before They Make Me Run
  • The Worst
  • Miss You
  • Midnight Rambler
  • Start Me Up
  • Jumpin’ Jack Flash
  • Brown Sugar
    Zugabe:
  • Gimme Shelter
  • (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kys-iaNoWq0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yI7C8QvLhKg

Themen

