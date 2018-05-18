Rolling Stones „No Filter“ live in Dublin: Fotos, Videos, Setlist

Die Proben zur „Experience + Innocence“-Konzertreise von U2 laufen auf Hochtouren. Hier sind einige der Songs, die bislang zu hören waren.

Update (15. April): Wie u2tour.de mit Verweis auf u2songs.com berichtet, hätte die Band in Laval, Kanada, am Freitag 40 Songs und damit mehr als ein ganzes Set geprobt. Es war kein einziger Song ihres vielleicht populärsten Albums, „The Joshua Tree“, darunter. Kein „Where The Streets Have No Name“, „With Or Without You“ oder „I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For“ – der Verzicht könnte damit zu tun haben, dass U2 die Platte erst 2017 mit einer eigenen Tournee bedachten. U2-Rehearsal: Unbekannter Intro-Song Love Is All We Have Left (vom Band) The Blackout Lights Of Home Beautiful Day I Will…