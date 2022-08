So verabschiedete sich Tochter Chloe von Olivia Newton-John

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 06: Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton John attends the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. The event helps fund cancer research and provide access to world-leading wellness and support care programs for patients within the ONJ Centre. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)

Foto: WireImage, Sam Tabone. All rights reserved.