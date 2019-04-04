☰ Menü
Eloy – „The Classic Years Trilogy“ als Jubiläums-Edition im Box-Set

Die Prog-Rock-Band aus Hannover um Gründungsmitglied Frank Bornemann veröffentlichte in den Siebzigern die drei Alben „Dawn“ (1976), „Ocean“ (1977) und „Silent Cries And Mighty Echoes“ (1979).
eloy schuber
Eloy: „The Classic Years Trilogy“
Foto: Vertigo/Universal Music. All rights reserved.

Zum 50-jährigen Jubiläum erscheint am 26. April die 3-LP- und 3-CD-Box „The Classic Years Trilogy“ von Eloy, eine Kollektion mit drei 180 Gramm-Vinyl-Platten und den dazu gehörigen CDs in einemSchuber. Alle von den Originalbändern stammenden Aufnahmen wurden unter der Regie von Eroc remastert. Die Gesamtauflage des Box-Sets ist auf 2.000 Stück limitiert.

„The Classic Years Trilogy“ von Eloy hier bestellen
Eloy: „The Classic Years Trilogy“

2017 schaffte die Band mit „The Vision, The Sword And The Pyre – Part I“, einer Adaption der Geschichte der französischen Freiheitskämpferin Jeanne D’Arc, zuletzt den Einstieg in die deutschen Album-Charts. Zurzeit arbeiten Frank Bornemann und Co. an „Part II“.

 

Kooperation

Trackliste „The Classic Years Trilogy“:

Disk 1:

  1. Awakening
  2. Between The Times
  3. The Sun-Song
  4. The Dance In Doubt And Fear
  5. Lost!? (Introduction)
  6. Lost?? (The Decision)
  7. The Midnight-Fight / The Victory Of Mental Force
  8. Gliding Into Light And Knowledge
  9. Le Réveil Du Soleil / The Dawn

Disk 2:

  1. Poseidon’s Creation
  2. Incarnation Of Logos
  3. Decay Of Logos
  4. Atlantis‘ Agony At June 5th, 8498, 13 p.m. Gregorian Earthtime

Disk 3:

  1. Astral Entrance
  2. Master Of Sensation
  3. The Apocalypse
  4. Pilot To Paradise
  5. De Labore Solis
  6. Mighty Echoes

Vertigo/Universal Music
