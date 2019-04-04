Eloy – „The Classic Years Trilogy“ als Jubiläums-Edition im Box-Set

Zum 50-jährigen Jubiläum erscheint am 26. April die 3-LP- und 3-CD-Box „The Classic Years Trilogy“ von Eloy, eine Kollektion mit drei 180 Gramm-Vinyl-Platten und den dazu gehörigen CDs in einemSchuber. Alle von den Originalbändern stammenden Aufnahmen wurden unter der Regie von Eroc remastert. Die Gesamtauflage des Box-Sets ist auf 2.000 Stück limitiert.

„The Classic Years Trilogy“ von Eloy hier bestellen

2017 schaffte die Band mit „The Vision, The Sword And The Pyre – Part I“, einer Adaption der Geschichte der französischen Freiheitskämpferin Jeanne D’Arc, zuletzt den Einstieg in die deutschen Album-Charts. Zurzeit arbeiten Frank Bornemann und Co. an „Part II“.

Kooperation

Trackliste „The Classic Years Trilogy“:

Disk 1:

Awakening Between The Times The Sun-Song The Dance In Doubt And Fear Lost!? (Introduction) Lost?? (The Decision) The Midnight-Fight / The Victory Of Mental Force Gliding Into Light And Knowledge Le Réveil Du Soleil / The Dawn

Disk 2:

Poseidon’s Creation Incarnation Of Logos Decay Of Logos Atlantis‘ Agony At June 5th, 8498, 13 p.m. Gregorian Earthtime

Disk 3:

Astral Entrance Master Of Sensation The Apocalypse Pilot To Paradise De Labore Solis Mighty Echoes

Disk 4:

Awakening Between The Times The Sun-Song The Dance In Doubt And Fear Lost!? (Introduction) Lost?? (The Decision) The Midnight-Fight / The Victory Of Mental Force Gliding Into Light And Knowledge Le Réveil Du Soleil / The Dawn

Disk 5:

Poseidon’s Creation Incarnation Of Logos Decay Of Logos Atlantis‘ Agony At June 5th, 8498, 13 p.m. Gregorian Earthtime

Disk 6:

Astral Entrance Master Of Sensation The Apocalypse Pilot To Paradise De Labore Solis Mighty Echoes