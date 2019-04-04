Eloy – „The Classic Years Trilogy“ als Jubiläums-Edition im Box-Set

Zum 50-jährigen Jubiläum erscheint am 26. April die 3-LP- und 3-CD-Box „The Classic Years Trilogy“ von Eloy, eine Kollektion mit drei 180 Gramm-Vinyl-Platten und den dazu gehörigen CDs in einemSchuber. Alle von den Originalbändern stammenden Aufnahmen wurden unter der Regie von Eroc remastert. Die Gesamtauflage des Box-Sets ist auf 2.000 Stück limitiert.„The Classic Years Trilogy“ von Eloy hier bestellen
2017 schaffte die Band mit „The Vision, The Sword And The Pyre – Part I“, einer Adaption der Geschichte der französischen Freiheitskämpferin Jeanne D’Arc, zuletzt den Einstieg in die deutschen Album-Charts. Zurzeit arbeiten Frank Bornemann und Co. an „Part II“.
Trackliste „The Classic Years Trilogy“:
Disk 1:
- Awakening
- Between The Times
- The Sun-Song
- The Dance In Doubt And Fear
- Lost!? (Introduction)
- Lost?? (The Decision)
- The Midnight-Fight / The Victory Of Mental Force
- Gliding Into Light And Knowledge
- Le Réveil Du Soleil / The Dawn
Disk 2:
- Poseidon’s Creation
- Incarnation Of Logos
- Decay Of Logos
- Atlantis‘ Agony At June 5th, 8498, 13 p.m. Gregorian Earthtime
Disk 3:
- Astral Entrance
- Master Of Sensation
- The Apocalypse
- Pilot To Paradise
- De Labore Solis
- Mighty Echoes
