Europe and the UK… Apologies to all who have bought tickets and have been kept waiting, but there is so much uncertainty at the moment. We’re not happy about this but due to the current health situation there is no way we will be able to perform these shows scheduled for June/July. We will reschedule…. as we plan on finishing what we started. We’ll see you in 2021. xoxo Billy, Jon, Mike B, Mike P, & Roddy