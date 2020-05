We have a special performance coming up: This Monday at 7pm - a special with Mando Diao

Unique: Rolling Stone, Musikexpress and Metal Hammer make common cause! Special times demand special actions. That's why the editorial offices of Rolling Stone, Musikexpress and Metal Hammer have joined forces to give you a small private concert in the coming weeks from Monday to Friday at 7pm. And this on all three websites at the same time! Our #DaheimDabeiKonzerte are a unique event - each of the three music editors have chosen artists, together we present them now. So our #DaheimDabeiKonzerte offer sometimes a metal act, sometimes a songwriter and sometimes an electro pop band. Because music connects. Take a…