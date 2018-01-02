Facebook Twitter RSS
Neue Alben: Die wichtigsten Platten 2018

Foto: Ross Gilmore/WireImage, Frank Hoensch/Redferns, Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, Karl Walter/Getty Images, Frank Hoensch/Redferns. All rights reserved.
Auf einen Blick: die wichtigsten Alben für 2018.

Lesen Sie hier: die wichtigsten Alben-Veröffentlichungen für 2018. Die Liste wird fortwährend aktualisiert.

18. Mai

Echo & The Bunnymen – „The Stars, The Ocean & The Moon“

06. April

Manic Street Preachers – „Resistance Is Futile“

TBA März

Judas Priest – „Firepower“

02. März

Moby – „Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt“

23. Februar

Isolation Berlin – „Vergifte Mich“

16. Februar

Polica & stargaze – „Music For The Long Emergency“

09. Februar

Franz Ferdinand – „Always Ascending“

Joan as Police Woman – „Damned Devotion“

02. Februar

Olli Schulz – „Scheiß Leben Gut Erzählt“

Justin Timberlake – „Man Of The Woods“

26. Januar

Django Django – „Marble Skies“

Nils Frahm – „All Melody“

Ty Seagall – „Freedom’s Goblin“

Tocotronic„Die Unendlichkeit“.

19. Januar

First Aid Kit – „Ruins“. Hier geht’s zur Review.

Fall Out Boy – „Mania“

Craig David – „The Time Is Now“

Glen Hansard – „Between Two Shores“. Hier geht’s zur Review.

12. Januar:

Feine Sahne Fischfilet – „Sturm und Dreck“. Hier geht’s zur Review.

Haiyti – „Montenegro Zero“. Hier geht’s zur Review.

05. Januar:

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – „Wrong Creatures“

TBA:

Arctic Monkeys
Courtney Barnett
Gorillaz
Interpol
Jack White
John Cale
Loretta Lynn – „Wouldn’t It Be Great“
Megadeth
MGMT – „Little Dark Age“
Muse
My Bloody Valentine
The Prodigy
Vampire Weekend – „Mitsubishi Macchiato“

