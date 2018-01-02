Neue Alben: Die wichtigsten Platten 2018

Lesen Sie hier: die wichtigsten Alben-Veröffentlichungen für 2018. Die Liste wird fortwährend aktualisiert.
18. Mai
Echo & The Bunnymen – „The Stars, The Ocean & The Moon“
06. April
Manic Street Preachers – „Resistance Is Futile“
TBA März
Judas Priest – „Firepower“
02. März
Moby – „Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt“
23. Februar
Isolation Berlin – „Vergifte Mich“
16. Februar
Polica & stargaze – „Music For The Long Emergency“
09. Februar
Franz Ferdinand – „Always Ascending“
Joan as Police Woman – „Damned Devotion“
02. Februar
Olli Schulz – „Scheiß Leben Gut Erzählt“
Justin Timberlake – „Man Of The Woods“
26. Januar
Django Django – „Marble Skies“
Nils Frahm – „All Melody“
Ty Seagall – „Freedom’s Goblin“
Tocotronic – „Die Unendlichkeit“.
19. Januar
First Aid Kit – „Ruins“. Hier geht’s zur Review.
Fall Out Boy – „Mania“
Craig David – „The Time Is Now“
Glen Hansard – „Between Two Shores“. Hier geht’s zur Review.
12. Januar:
Feine Sahne Fischfilet – „Sturm und Dreck“. Hier geht’s zur Review.
Haiyti – „Montenegro Zero“. Hier geht’s zur Review.
05. Januar:
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – „Wrong Creatures“
TBA:
Arctic Monkeys
Courtney Barnett
Gorillaz
Interpol
Jack White
John Cale
Loretta Lynn – „Wouldn’t It Be Great“
Megadeth
MGMT – „Little Dark Age“
Muse
My Bloody Valentine
The Prodigy
Vampire Weekend – „Mitsubishi Macchiato“