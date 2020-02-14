„No Time To Die“: Songtext und Video von Billie Eilishs Bond-Song

Billie Eilish – „No Time To Die“
Lyrics:
Der Beginn mit „7:00 am“ ist natürlich ein Wortspiel (007: 7:00). Hier ist der Text:
7: 00 am – It is different as planned
I feel stronger then any time before
It is strange but I believe at this case is nothing wrong
I look in the mirror but I can’t see a change
I’m the same as yesterday
So I move on and move on, as fast as I can
Can I leave this world of fate
Everything is lost
I there is no time to die
Lost for words an motionless
I try to breathe
There’s no way out, cause I’m still paralyzed
Nothing happens
I feel so helpless
All over me is just pain
I try to look right and I try to look left
But I cannot even open my eyes
My voice is silent afraid of dying
And intestine I cry
Can I leave this world of fate
Everything is lost
I there is no time to die
Why cannot be yesterday
I can’t hold back my tears
Cause I won’t fade away
Can’t fall back in a miracle
The ancient way is not clear at all
Like another different purpose
Which is meaningful and inexplicable
I wonder if I, wonder if I
Can’t start all over again
Nothing is easy Na na na na nothing is easy
And nothing is easy, what can I do
Cause I can’t calm down
When I know there’s one
Who needs a friend to be
So I get closer to the end
And the sun will never rise again
My sorrows seems to leave an disappear
I close my eyes and everything is clear
World of fate
It is too late
No way out
Never rise again
Can I leave this world of fate
Everything is lost
I there is no time to die
Why cannot be yesterday
I know the time is right
To move into the light