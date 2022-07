„Schöner, jünger, geiler“: Ballermann-Song „Layla“ ist Sommerhit 2022

PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN - JULY 27: Revelers celebrate at the Megapark bar and disco near the Ballermann stretch on July 27, 2017 in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. The term Ballermann, which combines the Spanish word for bathing site "balneario" and the German slang word for heavy drinking "ballern," has become synonymous with the party atmosphere of the beach-front street. The stretch is especially popular among young German and Dutch tourists, who spend the days at the beach and the nights in the pubs and discos. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Foto: Getty Images, Sean Gallup. All rights reserved.