U2: Neue Single „Ahimsa“ mit A.R. Rahman

U2 veröffentlichen ab Mitternacht (21. auf 22. November) eine neue Single: „Ahimsa“, entstanden in Zusammenarbeit mit A.R. Rahman. Das berichtet u2tour.de.
Das Lied mit dem indischen Sänger Allah Rakha Rahman wird zur Feier der Tatsache veröffentlicht, dass U2 erstmals in Mumbai auftreten werden, im Rahmen ihrer „Joshua Tree 2019“-Tour.
„Ahimsa“ ist Sanskrit und bedeutet „Gewaltlosigkeit“.
Songtext „Ahimsa“:
(zitiert von U2songs)
I’ll meet you where the sky is torn.
I’ll meet you in the end.
I’ll meet you before the world was born.
When we had not a care
This is an invitation
To a high location
From someone who wants to be loved
This is a meditation
On your radio station
If you like it you can sing along
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
I’ll meet you where there is no weeping
Your tears are now a stream
I’ll meet you where there is no sleeping
But we wake up to dream.
This is an invitation
To a high location
From someone who wants to be loved
This is a meditation
On your radio station
If you like it you can sing along.
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
[A.R. Rahman]
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa