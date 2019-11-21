☰ Menü
Highlight: #AllefürsKlima: 16 Musiker(innen) und Bands, die sich aktiv für den Klimaschutz einsetzen

U2: Neue Single „Ahimsa“ mit A.R. Rahman

Ab Mitternacht und digital: die neue U2-Single „Ahimsa“

U2 veröffentlichen ab Mitternacht (21. auf 22. November) eine neue Single: „Ahimsa“, entstanden in Zusammenarbeit mit A.R. Rahman. Das berichtet u2tour.de. 

Das Lied mit dem indischen Sänger Allah Rakha Rahman wird zur Feier der Tatsache veröffentlicht, dass U2 erstmals in Mumbai auftreten werden, im Rahmen ihrer „Joshua Tree 2019“-Tour.

„Ahimsa“ ist Sanskrit und bedeutet „Gewaltlosigkeit“.

Songtext „Ahimsa“:

(zitiert von U2songs)
I’ll meet you where the sky is torn.
I’ll meet you in the end.
I’ll meet you before the world was born.
When we had not a care
This is an invitation
To a high location
From someone who wants to be loved
This is a meditation
On your radio station
If you like it you can sing along
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
I’ll meet you where there is no weeping
Your tears are now a stream
I’ll meet you where there is no sleeping
But we wake up to dream.
This is an invitation
To a high location
From someone who wants to be loved
This is a meditation
On your radio station
If you like it you can sing along.
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
[A.R. Rahman]
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa
Ahimsa

U2 auf Facebook:

In dieser Geschichte: 
TV-Tipp: U2 – „Experience: Live in Berlin“ am Neujahrstag 2020 auf 3sat
BERLIN, GERMANY - AUGUST 31: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Singer Bono of the Irish band U2 pe
Schnell böllern, dann vor die Mattscheibe: Ein Berlin-Konzert von U2 wird wenige Minuten nach Silvester ausgestrahlt.
Das U2-Konzert vom 13. November 2018, besser bekannt als das Abschluss-Konzert der „eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour“, wird in Teilen im TV ausgestrahlt. Den Auftritt von Bono, Edge, Larry und Adam in der Berliner Mercedes-Benz-Arena zeigt 3sat am Neujahrstag, den 01.01.2020 um 0.20 Uhr. Das berichtet u2tour.de. Also: direkt nach der Silvesterböllerei zurück in die Bude, Kiste an und los geht's. 75 Minuten des Gigs, der auch noch fürs Heimkino in voller Länge veröffentlicht werden soll, werden präsentiert. U2: Emotionale Heimkehr Das Konzert in Berlin hat eine pikante Vorgeschichte: Es war der Nachhol-Termin jenes denkwürdigen Auftritts vom September, bei dem Bono mitten…
Weiterlesen
