U2: Neue Single „Ahimsa“ mit A.R. Rahman

U2 veröffentlichen ab Mitternacht (21. auf 22. November) eine neue Single: „Ahimsa“, entstanden in Zusammenarbeit mit A.R. Rahman. Das berichtet u2tour.de.

Das Lied mit dem indischen Sänger Allah Rakha Rahman wird zur Feier der Tatsache veröffentlicht, dass U2 erstmals in Mumbai auftreten werden, im Rahmen ihrer „Joshua Tree 2019“-Tour.

„Ahimsa“ ist Sanskrit und bedeutet „Gewaltlosigkeit“.

Songtext „Ahimsa“:

I’ll meet you where the sky is torn.

I’ll meet you in the end.

I’ll meet you before the world was born.

When we had not a care

This is an invitation

To a high location

From someone who wants to be loved

This is a meditation

On your radio station

If you like it you can sing along

Ahimsa

Ahimsa

Ahimsa

Ahimsa

I’ll meet you where there is no weeping

Your tears are now a stream

I’ll meet you where there is no sleeping

But we wake up to dream.

This is an invitation

To a high location

From someone who wants to be loved

This is a meditation

On your radio station

If you like it you can sing along.

Ahimsa

Ahimsa

Ahimsa

Ahimsa

[A.R. Rahman]

Ahimsa

Ahimsa

Ahimsa

Ahimsa

